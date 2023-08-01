KINGSWAY TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023 ON AUGUST 8, 2023

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFSKingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 8, 2023, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-545-0320; Code: 973443
International: 973-528-0002; Code: 973443
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/48793 

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 48793
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/48793 

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS iwsgroup.com ), Penn Warranty pennwarranty.com ), Preferred Warranties preferredwarranties.com ) and Trinity Warranty Solutions trinitywarranty.com ).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite csuitefinancialpartners.com ), Ravix ravixgroup.com ) and Secure Nursing Service securenursing.com ).

For Further Information:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
[email protected]

OR

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.
Kent Hansen , CFO
(312) 766-2163
[email protected]

