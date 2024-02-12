Kingswood Capital Management Acquires Progress Lighting, Marking a Significant Milestone in the Brand's 117-Year History

News provided by

Kingswood Capital Management, LP

12 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood Capital Management, LP (together with its affiliates, "Kingswood") announced today that it has acquired Progress Lighting, LLC ("Progress Lighting" or the "Company") from Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB). Progress Lighting is a leading source for residential and light commercial decorative lighting solutions. As part of the transaction, Kingswood has partnered with the Company's existing management team.  

Sean Veit, who will continue to lead the Company and has assumed the title of Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We look forward to the partnership with Kingswood and the support they will provide as we transition to a standalone business. Going forward as an independent company, we will be even more focused and nimble in reacting to the product and service needs of our customers and the design trends in the marketplace. I am excited for all our employees as we embark on this next phase as a company."       

Headquartered in Greenville, SC, Progress Lighting has distribution centers located throughout the country that support one of the largest networks of homebuilders, lighting showrooms, electrical contractors, home centers, and ecommerce retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company is committed to manufacturing design forward energy efficient products while educating individuals on new trends and options available in lighting.

"Progress Lighting's century-long brand reputation, diverse catalog across a range of styles, product types, and price points, and world-class, hands-on customer service and product availability position it well for continued growth in the highly fragmented residential lighting sector," said Michael Niegsch, Partner of Kingswood. "We look forward to investing in the business and working closely with Sean Veit and the rest of the Progress Lighting team to better serve its customers in both the residential new construction and renovation & remodel end markets."      

About Progress Lighting, LLC

Progress Lighting is a leading source for residential and light commercial decorative lighting solutions with thousands of fixture designs to meet the needs of any project. With over a century of lighting technology, leadership and engineering, Progress Lighting offers the highest quality lighting products and solutions that deliver aesthetic appeal, stellar performance, easy installation, and value to the residential new construction and renovation & remodel end markets. For more information, please refer to the Progress Lighting website at www.progresslighting.com.

About Kingswood Capital Management, LP

Kingswood Capital Management, LP is a private investment firm primarily focused on investing in businesses in transition. In addition to access to capital, Kingswood brings relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources that can strengthen the businesses it partners with and enhance value. Kingswood has extensive experience with complex transactions where it provides tailored solutions that balance the objectives of all constituents. For more information, please refer to the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com

SOURCE Kingswood Capital Management, LP

Also from this source

Kingswood Capital Management Acquires Covenant Testing Technologies

Kingswood Capital Management, LP (together with its affiliates, "Kingswood") announced today that it has acquired Covenant Testing Technologies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.