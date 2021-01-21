Kingswood Capital Management to Acquire Senture, a Leading Provider of Multi-Channel Contact Center Solutions

LONDON, Ky., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood Capital Management, LP (together with its affiliates, "Kingswood") announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Senture, LLC ("Senture" or the "Company") from the Company's current shareholders. The acquisition is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2021.

Founded in 2003, Senture is an industry-leading, provider of multi-channel contact center solutions to government agencies, commercial customers, and large system integrators. The Company's combination of flexible technology, proprietary training, dedicated staff, and speedy response to the COVID-19 pandemic enabled it to further accelerate its significant growth trajectory in recent years throughout the course of 2020. With over 3,400 current employees, the Company was again in 2020 named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

"We are delighted to partner with Senture and its talented management team, who lead the Company in providing excellent service to its customers in critical end markets such as healthcare and education," said Alex Wolf, Managing Partner of Kingswood. "We couldn't be more impressed by the Company's recent growth and continued commitment to its employees, customers, and mission. A partnership between Kingswood and Senture represents an opportunity to take an already great business to the next level and continue the Company's strong trajectory."

"Senture's incredible growth is directly attributed to its people. At Senture, it has always been about the people and this will continue with the partnership with Kingswood," said Chris Deaton, Former Owner and Retiring CEO of Senture. "I am confident Senture will continue to deliver best in class service to which our clients have become accustomed. Jim Gayhart will lead a highly-capable management team to great heights, and I am excited to watch the continued growth."

Jim Gayhart, newly-appointed President of Senture commented on the partnership with Kingswood: "I am truly honored to serve in this role at Senture. I look forward to continuing the success and culture that we have experienced here. Senture's best days are truly ahead of us and Kingswood will help us achieve our mission."

Prudential Private Capital is providing debt financing for the acquisition. Configure Partners, Goodwin Procter, and Moelis & Company LLC advised Kingswood on the transaction. SC&H Capital, Henry Watz Raine & Marino, PilieroMazza, and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr advised Senture on the transaction.

About Senture, LLC

Senture, LLC provides comprehensive contact center service support across the United States. Senture was founded in April 2003 with the goal of creating a premier domestic contact center solutions company which delivers an excellent customer experience to those it works and interacts with. Guided by its mission statement, "To encourage, empower, and enrich the lives of those we employ and those we serve", the Company grows through an employee-centric approach to service delivery. Its clients (both private and public sector) enjoy a very hands-on style of partnership, with a strong spirit of teaming with the Company to achieve mutual objectives. Senture's award-winning support services are second to none, and its clients appreciate that approach. For more information, please refer to the Senture website at www.senture.com.

About Kingswood Capital Management, LP

Kingswood Capital Management, LP is a private investment firm primarily focused on investing in businesses in transition. In addition to access to capital, Kingswood brings relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources that can strengthen the businesses it partners with and enhance value. Kingswood has extensive experience with complex transactions where it provides tailored solutions that ensure the best outcome for all constituents. For more information, please refer to the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com.

