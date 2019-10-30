Kingwood GAC Tourney Set For November 23-25

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Golfers Against Cancer (GAC) Kingwood Dinner and Golf tournaments are scheduled for Saturday, November 23 through Monday, November 25 at The Clubs of Kingwood in Kingwood, Texas. All interested in helping to find a cure for cancer and enjoy the festivities are encouraged to sign up through www.golfersagainstcancer.org. Participants come from across the country and acknowledge that this event is one of the premier fund raisers held in the Houston area.

This will be the 23rd year for GAC's Kingwood event. The tournament kicks off with a dinner and auction on Saturday evening at the Clubs of Kingwood. The Corporate Shootout, for Diamond and Platinum level sponsors, will be on Sunday and the GAC tournament, the main event, will be held on Monday.

There is also a special Mike Longpre' ProAm tournament that is a local pro event held in conjunction with the tournaments with a purse of $25,000.

According to Bobby Jones, Chairman and Founder of the organization, GAC is comprised of an all-volunteer board and staff enabling virtually all of the funds raised to be donated to cancer research hospitals and organizations. GAC is incorporated as a 501(c) (3) charitable organization. "We also encourage those who want to volunteer or serve as a corporate sponsor to go to our web site for contact information. Our organization relies on those willing to step up and help us find a cure," he says.

SOURCE Golfers Against Cancer (GAC)

