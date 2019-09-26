KININ Introduces CBD-Infused Aromatherapy Product Line

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to maximize the therapeutic benefits of both CBD and aromatherapy, KININ is proud to announce its groundbreaking line of CBD-infused essential oil wellness pods to be used in conjunction with their personal aromatherapy diffuser, the KININ Eco.

KININ's new CBD + Aromatherapy Wellness Pods expand upon 6 of KININ's traditional aromatherapy blends. The new CBD isolate infused pods that will join the line are KININ Recover, KININ Relax, KININ Focus, KININ Meditate, KININ Switch, and KININ Sexy.

"We're very excited to be able to offer the therapeutic combination of direct aromatherapy and cannabidiol in portable form so that our customers can take a natural plant medicine product with them wherever they go. Combining essential oils with diffused CBD allows us to directly address mental and physiological states simultaneously," says Matt Harrigan, CEO of KININ.

CBD and aromatherapy naturally complement each other due to a phenomenon known as the "entourage effect." Essential oils are predominantly molecular compounds known as terpenes; introducing the bioactivity of cannabidiol provides a grounding effect and has benefits that include the relief of anxiety, joint pain, insomnia and nausea while providing a mood-lifting sense of ease for many.

Aromatherapy works by activating the limbic system of the cerebrum through the olfactory senses. The limbic system is a network of connected instinctive structures that manage and regulate emotions, motivations and memories. The KININ Eco is a personal essential oil diffuser that enables direct contact between essential oil vapor with the olfactory and limbic systems for optimal effectiveness.

As part of an ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and effective products, KININ's new line uses lab-tested 100 percent pure isolated CBD, which has the same properties as a recently FDA-approved form of CBD used to treat rare forms of childhood epilepsy.

The new line of CBD-infused KININ Wellness Pods are available now at https://kininorganics.com , and at retailers that carry KININ products.

KININ is a wellness company that combines ancient wellness practices with cutting edge technology to enable personal aromatherapy.

