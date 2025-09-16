Kinley Celebrates 130 Years of Family Leadership and Industrial Growth

Founded in 1895 as a leather tannery in Western New York, Kinley has evolved through timber, oil production, and today's role as a national industrial construction company. The two main divisions are Kinley Construction which specializes in aviation, rail, energy, and government fueling facilities nationwide and Kinley Contractors which operates as a local commercial general contractor in Western New York. What has remained constant is a commitment to integrity, hard work, and putting people first.

From Leather to Oil to Construction

Established in 1985 as Kinley Corporation, the company's early years were rooted in craftsmanship, when founder Adam Kinley supplied premium leather to the Boston market, which eventually evolved into timber production to cater to shifts in the market. In the early 1900s, Kinley discovered crude oil on its land in Pennsylvania and operated in the petroleum sector for nearly eight decades. That experience in energy infrastructure laid the groundwork for a strategic pivot into industrial construction led by 5th generation CEO, J.L. Kinley.

By the 1980s, Kinley Construction was formally established and headquartered in Texas to serve its new market. The company expanded across the United States, developing a reputation for delivering complex industrial and mechanical projects with the same blue-collar grit and determination that defined its early years.

A Legacy of Family Ownership

Unlike many firms in the industry, Kinley remains privately owned and family-led. This continuity has allowed the company to prioritize long-term relationships with employees, clients, and communities rather than short-term financial gains.

"Longevity in this business doesn't happen by accident," said Jimmy Kinley, 6th Generation Chief Executive Officer. "It comes from staying true to your values, investing in people, and making decisions that keep the company healthy for the next generation. That's what 130 years means to us."

Values That Guide the Work

Kinley's culture is anchored by six core values:

Kinship – Care for our people as if they're family

– Care for our people as if they're family Integrity – Do the right things, the right way, for the right reasons

– Do the right things, the right way, for the right reasons Never Settle – Relentlessly pursue improvement

– Relentlessly pursue improvement Legacy Driven – Create impact that lasts for generations

– Create impact that lasts for generations Excellence – Safely deliver exceptional experiences

– Safely deliver exceptional experiences You Before Me – Build up others through servant leadership

These values influence how projects are planned, how teams are developed, and how clients are served. They have been battle tested by employees whose tenure span across multiple generations and decades and who are committed to ensuring those values continue on.

Growth and the Road Ahead

In recent years, Kinley has opened new offices to better serve regional markets and invested in modern project management technology to improve collaboration and safety. Later this year, the company will relocate its headquarters within Arlington, Texas, into a space that reflects both its growth and its long-term commitment to employees and clients.

The company also continues to invest in its people. Kinley has team members with 20, 30, 40, and even 50 years of service, and the average tenure across the company is 15 years. Mentorship, leadership opportunities, and career development remain central to how Kinley approaches growth. All while ensuring their safety and well-being remains the top priority.

"Our history is important, but what matters most is how we use it to build the future," said Rennie Crisafulli, President of Kinley Construction. "We are grateful to the employees, clients, and partners who have been part of this journey, and we are excited about what comes next."

Honoring the Past, Building the Future

From its start as a small tannery to its role today as a national builder of critical infrastructure, Kinley Construction's 130-year journey shows how steady leadership and consistent values can endure across generations. As the company looks to the future, the focus remains on people, safety, and delivering projects that help industries move forward.

About Kinley Construction

Founded in 1895, Kinley Construction is a sixth-generation, family-owned company specializing in complex industrial infrastructure across the United States. With expertise in aviation fuel systems, rail terminals, energy distribution, and industrial services, Kinley delivers mission-critical projects that keep industries moving forward.

Built on a foundation of integrity, hard work, and long-term relationships, Kinley is known for its boots-on-the-ground experience and people-first culture. The company's commitment to safety, innovation, and craftsmanship has made it a trusted partner for clients in aviation, rail, energy, and beyond.

With 130 years of history and a next generation already in development, Kinley continues to grow with purpose, one project, one partnership, and one leader at a time.

Learn more at www.kinleyconstruction.com

SOURCE Kinley Construction

