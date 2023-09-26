Kinnami Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Edge Computing Report

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnami Software Corporation, the leading provider of resilient secure data mesh for the digital edge, today announced it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Edge Computing report. The Gartner Cool Vendors research "does not constitute an exhaustive list of vendors in any given technology area, but rather is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services." The Gartner research report states, "The biggest technology gaps for edge computing are distributed data management, and simple and highly scalable centralized edge node management." We believe Kinnami addresses this concern. Kinnami's technology is important for Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders deploying edge computing.

Gartner estimates that "by 2025, more than 50% of all enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud." Gartner's Cool Vendors in Edge Computing report states "Edge computing's growth will drive the need for new cross-industry solutions that manage, secure and orchestrate edge data, applications and platforms. I&O leaders deploying edge computing should consider these cool vendors that address use cases now, but enable future extensibility." One of Gartner's recommendations to organizations developing edge computing projects is to "solve distributed data management and security challenges with distributed edge data management technologies."

"We are delighted to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Edge Computing," said Sujeesh Krishnan, CEO of Kinnami. "Kinnami's mission is to provide the best-in-class enabling data infrastructure for the computing edge on autonomous systems, IoT, sensors, drones, and other connected devices even in harsh environments. Kinnami already has traction in the defense sector, and we are now expanding into commercial deployments as the number of devices and processing at the edge grows. Our technology will also provide the necessary mechanisms for deploying reliable, trusted AI at the edge. We believe this Gartner recognition highlights our commitment to bringing transformative technologies to I&O leaders enabling them to deploy the critical digital edge applications they need."

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kinnami Software Corporation:

Kinnami provides a resilient secure data mesh that simplifies data availability, protection, and security for the complex edge distributed networks that are essential for making the connected future possible and an autonomous future a reality. Kinnami's software enables a unified data environment for trust, transparency, and newfound collaboration—from edge devices to cloud. Customers achieve the irrefutable data integrity essential to distributed environments—including unsecured or free-standing networks and autonomous operations.

Kinnami was founded in 2015 by a team of data management and security experts, and has offices in Boston, Washington, Austin, TX, and London.

