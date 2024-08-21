Kinnami Software Corporation and Partners Demonstrate Breakthrough in Real-Time Bridge Health Monitoring

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnami Software Corporation, in collaboration with University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) and University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL), today announced a significant advancement in real-time bridge health monitoring. The project, successfully demonstrated at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Living Bridge project in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, utilizes Kinnami's AmiShare data mesh platform for its proactive monitoring and predictive analytics SMART-RDF solution, a collaborative project including the US Army Corps of Engineers Research and Development Center, UNO, UNL and UNH.

The UNH Living Bridge project is a dynamic research platform that seeks to advance understanding of bridge engineering, environmental science, and technology by transforming a traditional bridge into a "smart" infrastructure platform for research and innovation. The "Living Bridge" in Portsmouth, NH is equipped with an array of sensors for collecting data on the bridge's structural integrity, including stress, movement, and overall condition.

The SMART-RDF solution combines cutting-edge technology to provide unprecedented insights into bridge structural health. AmiShare securely collects and transmits sensor data to a high-performance cloud-based University of Nebraska predictive analytics solution, which is run in real-time. The SMART-RDF system integrates sensor data, which are streamed to a Raspberry Pi equipped with AmiShare at the bridge site. This critical data is then transmitted over 5G to an AWS EC2 instance, where University of Nebraska's predictive analytics solution processes it in real-time to provide insights into the bridge's structural health. AmiShare ensures data security, protection and availability meeting the real-time requirements of this public safety and national security predictive analytics application.

"The University of Nebraska research work has been instrumental in developing the predictive analytics models and a secure and scalable architecture that underpin this project," said Dr. Robin Gandhi, Associate Dean and Charles W. and Margre H. Durham Distinguished Professor of Cybersecurity in the College of Information Science and Technology at the University of Nebraska Omaha. "By combining this expertise with the data collected through AmiShare, we are able to provide valuable insights into bridge health in real-time. Our contributions are essential for transforming raw data into actionable, trustworthy information for bridge maintenance and management."

"We are proud to have played a crucial role in this groundbreaking project," said Sujeesh Krishnan, CEO at Kinnami Software Corporation. "AmiShare's ability to securely and efficiently handle vast amounts of data from edge devices coupled with University of Nebraska's predictive analytics software is a key enabler for real-time monitoring and predictive analytics that can help prevent infrastructure failures."

This collaborative effort demonstrates the power of combining industry, academia, and government to address critical challenges. The successful demonstration of this real-time bridge health monitoring system is a major milestone and has the potential to revolutionize how infrastructure is managed and maintained, preventing failures and ensuring public safety. This demonstration initiates a year-long test on the Living Bridge using this integrated solution to gather data for improving predictive models. Future plans include incorporating drone-based 3D bridge inspections for computer vision analysis and on-site data processing for faster structural issue responses.

About Kinnami Software Corporation

Kinnami Software Corporation is a leading provider of resilient secure data mesh for the digital edge. The company's AmiShare platform simplifies data availability, protection, and security for complex distributed networks. Kinnami is committed to enabling a connected future through innovative data management solutions.

About the UNH Living Bridge Project

The primary purpose of the UNH Living Bridge project is to transform a traditional bridge into a "smart" infrastructure platform for research and innovation. The Memorial Bridge serves as a testbed for emerging technologies in sensor networks, data communication, and energy generation. The Living Bridge also serves to increase public awareness about infrastructure and the importance of data-driven decision-making.

