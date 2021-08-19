Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Attorneys Make 2022 Best Lawyers List, Daniel Clayton Named Nashville "Lawyer of the Year"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from Nashville-based Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge were named to the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, a legal rating publication that recognizes the most respected and accomplished attorneys from across the country.

Partner Daniel L. Clayton received additional recognition as a Best Lawyers 2022 Nashville Personal Injury "Lawyer of the Year" for the sixth time since 2012.

Peer Endorsement Backed by Proven Results

The Best Lawyers in America is an annual listing that showcases the most accomplished attorneys by area of practice and geographic location. Because Best Lawyers uses a stringent selection process weighted heavily on peer review, it's viewed as a trusted resource for consumers in search of proven and peer-endorsed attorneys.

KCB attorneys listed in Best Lawyers 2022:

Randall L. Kinnard : Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 1993).

: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 1993). Daniel L. Clayton : Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2010).

: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2010). Mark S. Beveridge : Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2011)

: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2011) Mary Ellen Morris : Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2017).

: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2017). Jennifer M. Eberle : Litigation – Health Care, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs (First year of recognition).

In total, no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys earn a spot on the final Best Lawyers list. Even fewer are named a "Top Lawyer" – the publication's highest distinction for top vote-getters.

Partner Daniel L. Clayton earned his selection as a 2022 Nashville "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, his sixth "Lawyer of the Year" award since 2012. He was previously named a Nashville Medical Malpractice "Lawyer of the Year" in 2012, 2015, 2018, and 2020, and a Product Liability Litigation "Lawyer of the Year" in 2016.

All three of the firm's named Partners have earned "Lawyer of the Year" distinctions from Best Lawyers numerous times over the years.

Kinnard Clayton & Beveridge is a Nashville-based civil trial practice that has won record recoveries and multi-million dollar results in cases involving serious injury, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accident, and wrongful death. The firm serves victims throughout Tennessee and neighboring states. Visit www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com to learn more.

SOURCE Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge

