Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Named in U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2020 List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal injury firm Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge was ranked in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms," a yearly publication by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, as a Tier 1 Nashville law firm in three practice areas. For 2020, the firm achieved Tier 1 rankings in:

Medical Malpractice Law – Nashville

Personal Injury Litigation – Nashville

Product Liability Litigation – Nashville

They are honored to be included among the highest-ranking Nashville law firms practicing in these areas.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list is open to all firms that have had at least one practicing attorney recognized by Best Lawyers®. Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is home to four 2020 honorees. Attorneys Mark S. Beveridge, Daniel L. Clayton, and Randall L. Kinnard were listed in the three practice areas for which the firm earned its "Best Law Firms" rankings. Attorney Mary Ellen Morris joined them for her work in Personal Injury Litigation.

With its eligibility thus secured, Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge was assessed by both clients and competing law firms. The firm's clients vouched for the knowledge, professionalism, and responsiveness of the team. Other lawyers in their practice areas evaluated the firm's strength and competitiveness in the Nashville market.

The team at Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is proud to receive recognition for their legal achievements, but their first priority is, and will always remain, their clients. They credit these successes, and many others, to the firm's ethic of going above and beyond for their clients. As this most recent recognition shows, both their clients and competitors see their work and accomplishments as among the best in the Nashville metro area.

