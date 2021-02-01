Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Representing Passengers Injured in Fatal AZ Bus Crash in Suit Against Comedy on Deck Tours

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, a Nashville-based Civil Trial Law Firm, has co-counseled with Eglet Adams Law Firm to represent two passengers who suffered serious injuries when their tour bus was involved in a deadly crash in northwest Arizona on January 22, 2021.

As noted in the civil complaint, the plaintiffs allege that the bus had been traveling above the speed limit at the time of the crash, and that the driver was unfit to operate a commercial tour bus.

Lawsuit Accuses Tour Bus Company of Hiring "Inexperienced & Unfit" Driver

The lawsuit, filed on January 28, 2021 in Clark County District Court, alleges that a commercial tour bus owned by Comedy on Deck Tours, Inc. had been traveling to Grand Canyon West at speeds in excess of the posted limit when it rolled and landed on its side on Diamond Bar Road in Arizona.

One victim was killed as a result of the crash, and over 40 passengers were injured – including the two victims being represented by KCB and Eglet Adams.

The lawsuit brings multiple claims against the defendant driver and Comedy on Deck Tours, which plaintiffs say should have known its employee was "inexperienced, incompetent, and / or unfit" to drive a tour bus. This includes claims of negligence and vicarious liability related to:

The defendant driver's failure to operate the bus in a reasonably safe manner.

Violations of Nevada statutes pertaining to safe highway driving.

statutes pertaining to safe highway driving. Negligent entrustment of vehicle

Negligent hiring, training, retention and supervision.

Negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The suit states both plaintiffs, who reside in Florida and Alabama, suffered personal injuries, "all or some of which conditions may be permanent and disabling."

The plaintiffs are continuing treatment, and seek compensation for their past and future medical expenses, emotional distress, lost wages and earning capacity, disability, and pain and suffering.

Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is a Nashville-based civil trial and personal injury practice that serves clients throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and neighboring states. Led by award-winning attorneys, the firm has secured record results and millions in compensation for victims of serious personal injury, and motor vehicle accidents. For more information, visit: www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com

SOURCE Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge

