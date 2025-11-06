Kinnard Law Selected for Best Law Firms® 2026 by Best Lawyers in America®

Kinnard Law has been selected for Best Law Firms® 2026 by The Best Lawyers in America®, having earned four different Metropolitan Tier 1 – Nashville rankings.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard Law in Nashville, Tennessee, has been selected for Best Law Firms® 2026 by The Best Lawyers in America®, also known as Best Lawyers®. The law firm has earned a Metropolitan Tier 1 – Nashville rating for Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

For more than 40 years, Kinnard Law has been seen as a leader in litigation for personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases and lawsuits in Nashville and throughout Tennessee. The recent Best Law Firms® 2026 recognition is an affirmation of the law firm's hard work and reputation. Like Best Lawyers®, Best Law Firms® relies primarily on its Purely Peer Review® methodology, which asks legal peers to provide nominations and unbiased reviews of the professionals and law firms that they have worked with in the past.

To earn a Best Law Firms® recognition, a law firm must have at least one active attorney who has been recognized by Best Lawyers®. At Kinnard Law, multiple attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers® 2026, including Attorney Randall Kinnard, Attorney Mary Ellen Morris, Attorney Jennifer Eberle, Attorney Patrick Thurman, and Attorney William Chadwick, Jr.

The attorneys of Kinnard Law have expressed their appreciation to all parties that have made the multiple Tier 1 Best Law Firm® 2026 ratings possible. From Best Lawyers® to legal peers to clients, the team shows its sincere gratitude.

For additional information about Best Lawyers® and Best Law Firms®, inquiring parties should visit the official Kinnard Law profile page on the Best Lawyers® website: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/kinnard-law/25370/US. Inquiring parties should visit www.kinnardlaw.com for more information about the law firm.

SOURCE Kinnard Law