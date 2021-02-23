Kinnos Announces Partnership with Armstrong Medical Supply to Benefit Veterans

Highlight® for Bleach Wipes made available to all US Veteran Agencies through national medical distributor Tweet this

"Add Blue for Life"— Adding Highlight's patented blue color with existing bleach disinfectant wipes, which then fades to clear, improves staff training on disinfecting technique and mitigates surface coverage failures due to the transparent application of existing products. Highlight's real-time color visualization has been reported in independent studies and whitepapers to consistently show an increase in thoroughness of cleaning, as well as better training when Highlight is added, including a noticeable improvement in ATP scores for hospitals.

"When I first saw Highlight demonstrated for the first time, I contacted Kinnos CEO Jason Kang right there and then," said Durwyn Williams, Vice President of Sales at Armstrong Medical Supply. "The Highlight product is just the type of solution that medical facilities, and especially Veteran facilities, need during this current pandemic."

About Kinnos

Kinnos is pioneering color technology that revolutionizes how we use disinfectants. The company's flagship product, Highlight®, is a patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance in real-time. Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies. Founded in 2014, Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.com

About Armstrong Medical Supply

Armstrong Medical Supply is a full-line national distributor of medical equipment and supplies to federal government agencies through its FSS/GSA Contract # V797D-30062. It is a small, disadvantaged, minority-owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas. As an industry leader, Armstrong sets itself apart from the competition by providing superior customer service, quality products, prompt delivery, and competitive pricing. Armstrong's solid reputation, particularly at the Department of Veteran Affairs, was built on unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and competent service which has proven to be an invaluable cornerstone for success in the federal marketplace. For more information, visit: www.armstrongmed.com

