Kinnotake Resorts' Matsuzakaya Honten, Hakone: Timeless Elegance Where Japanese Heritage Embraces Modern Luxury

HAKONE, Japan, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnotake Resorts, operated by Kinnotake Corporation, is pleased to announce the completion of its renovations, blending modern comforts with traditional Japanese aesthetics. Just as historical structures, especially shrines, are regularly renovated to preserve their beauty, Matsuzakaya Honten honors this tradition while providing a luxurious retreat for guests.

Exquisite Renovated Accommodations

Matsuzakaya Honten's renovations have revitalized its historic charm:

-Hanare (Annex)

Once visited by Emperor Taisho during the Meiji era in 1893, this remarkable building was relocated to its current site in 1950. Guests can now enjoy a thoughtfully designed interior that offers a unique ambiance, combining historical significance with modern elegance.

-Shunpuso (Villa)

Originally the Iwasaki family's (a Japanese clan) villa from the Taisho era (1912-1926), this beautifully preserved structure has hosted members of the imperial family. With the integration of luxurious bedding, Shunpuso provides an elevated sense of tranquility and indulgence.

Discover the Essence of Wellness: Scientifically Verified Onsen Retreats

Matsuzakaya Honten features a private onsen (hot spring) flowing at 200 liters per minute, enriched with three skin-beautifying mineral compositions. Certified by Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. as a "Melting Purification Onsen," this scientifically verified retreat promises smooth, radiant skin, enhancing overall wellness.

World-Class Recognition

Honored as a distinguished member of the Japan Brand Collection Luxury Selection, Matsuzakaya Honten exemplifies the pinnacle of Japanese luxury hospitality, showcasing a blend of tradition, elegance, and unparalleled service.

Ryocance: Immersive Cultural Experiences

The guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in Japanese culture with the exclusive Ryocance program at Matsuzakaya Honten. This unique experience blends traditional ryokan (Japanese-style inn) hospitality with engaging activities, allowing guests to participate in tea ceremonies, wear genuine samurai armor and more. The term "Ryocance" is a fusion of "ryokan" and the French word "vacances," highlighting a modern approach to traditional ryokan experiences. By embodying the spirit of Japan, guests can create lasting memories and take a piece of it home with them.

Photo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108173/202410158105/_prw_PI1fl_40gW1G9V.jpg

Official website: https://kinnotake-resorts.com/matsuzakayahonten/en/

About Kinnotake Resorts

Established in Hakone in 1947, Kinnotake Resorts aims to nurture diverse talents, encourage continuous growth, and utilize the timeless power of bamboo to create extraordinary experiences that positively impact every guest's life.

Kinnotake Resorts official website: https://kinnotake-resorts.com/en/

For more information, visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410158105-O1-xPnBlyBx.pdf

SOURCE Kinnotake Corporation