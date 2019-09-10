KINO CBD Skincare Expands into Eaze Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KINO is CBD skincare with a purpose, and can now be found on the Eaze Wellness marketplace. KINO, founded by Sebastian Ravitz and Joe Jaconi in 2018, set out to create one of the world's best non-toxic, cruelty-free, CBD oil skincare brands on the market.

Drawing from the belief that the earth and its people share a symbiotic relationship, Kino aims to deliver a line of healing skincare products that not only heal the body but also give back to the earth. Through its cultivation practices, Kino's ingredients and formulations ensure the least amount of impact on the earth while providing maximum benefit to the user.

KINO is available now to customers via the largest hemp-based CBD marketplace, Eaze Wellness. The online platform features deeply vetted, tested and legal products. KINO and Eaze Wellness share a commitment to getting high-quality products into the hands of people that care deeply about their well-being. Products on Eaze Wellness are available for shipment via mail to 42 states and D.C. Kino products can be purchased from Eaze at eaze.co/kino.

Since its launch, KINO, has created several products in five different beauty categories: Oils, Lotions, Lip Balms, Bath Bombs and Pain Relief Cream. Each product is derived from the finest natural ingredients, sourcing Kukui nut, macadamia and other oils directly from the Hawaiian Islands. Combining these locally sourced ingredients (which were ancient staples from the Polynesians) and the healing properties of CBD; the team at Kino is now delivering superior skincare products to the marketplace.

Beyond Kino's commitment to creating superior products, the brand also prides itself on having the absolute minimal impact on the earth – particularly in Hawaii. Kino strongly believes business can be used as a vehicle for good. As part of their commitment, Kino donates $1.00 from each and every purchase to organizations that protect and conserve Hawaii's unique and delicate ecosystem.

About KINO SKINCARE: Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs: Sebastian Ravitz and Joseph Jaconi, Kino delivers some of the world's best Toxic-Free certified (Toxic Free Foundation) and animal cruelty-free certified (Leaping Bunny), CBD skincare products on the market. Each ingredient in Kino products is certified to be the highest quality and has its own purpose for delivering benefit to the body All of Kino's products can be purchased at: ShopKino.com

