KINO Unveils New Suite of Digital Tools that Gives Power Back to Filmmakers

KINO

07 Dec, 2023

Data Sets and Tailored Tools offer more secure, efficient and robust capability than ever before

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KINO, the ground-breaking entertainment technology company, has launched new digital tools for filmmakers. This new suite of features is designed to benefit filmmakers who, for the first time, can gain detailed insights into their audience in order to optimize their distribution strategy.

Making it to the big screen is hard, even in 2023, and it shouldn't be. The process is overly complex, inefficient, and inequitable for the artists who are the bedrock of the industry. Through innovative technology — distributed ledger, AI/ML, optimized data analytics, direct engagement, and more - KINO streamlines the process and empowers filmmakers with data, giving non-AMPTP projects greater power in negotiations with streamers.

"Filmmakers and sales agents don't have good data sets when going to streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi, which leads to their films being undervalued. KINO solves that," said Daril Fannin, Co-Founder/CEO of KINO.  

New Features for Filmmakers Include:

  • Direct Sales Funnel - KINO's technology converts fans from social media to the KINO App. Direct links bring the audience into live streams with cast and crew and link them directly to the digital box office screening.
  • Enhanced Reporting Features - KINO's upgraded reporting system provides data that allow filmmakers to gain deep insights into their audience allowing them to optimize their marketing and distribution strategy.
  • Distributed Ledger Architecture - KINO's decentralized data storage saves 12x (on average) over the cost of competitors, offers greater IP security, and means KINO can give the highest revenue share in the industry.
  • AI/ML & Smart Contracts – KINO's Producer Dashboard/CoPilot simplifies the process of going from script to screen, optimizing content delivery, discovery, fan engagement, and monetization.

"In today's world, data is power," said Austin Worrell, KINO Co-Founder/COO and entertainment lawyer. "It's important to know who your audience is so you can control your destiny. That's how you can maximize the success of your art."

ABOUT KINO
KINO is an entertainment technology company that provides a data-focused launchpad for filmmakers to understand and connect with their audience better than ever before.

