Kino33 Entertainment partners with ONE Entertainment Group to produce international content that touches the Asian and Western markets

MADISON, Wis., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces the partnership between ONE Entertainment Group and Kino33 Entertainment, collaborating on films and live events that will bring the best of the Korean and American entertainment markets together.

The pair has entered a collaboration agreement to develop sci-fi films and properties for an international audience. ONE Entertainment Group's ongoing partnerships with House of Talent Casting and Kevin Grevioux (creator of "Underworld" film franchise) will be key players in the production of these properties.

Kino33 Entertainment is led by its Founder & CEO, Kyu Lee – former Marketing, Promotion, and PR Executive at Sony. Kino33 Entertainment is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures integrating music, film, and television in the US and Korea. From Pop to KPop and Hollywood to the screens in Asia, Kino33 strives to bridge the two worlds closer together through original creative content with universal synergy.

"Kyu has a superhuman ability to recognize and produce content that combines the best of Western and Asian content. He understands international synergies and how to create experiences that transcend borders. When you put that together with our talent lineup at ONE, we're opening doors to cultural collaborations that will change how international marketing is viewed," said Brent Johnson, CEO of ONE Entertainment.

ONE Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles based multinational entertainment firm specializing in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and coordinating multinational transactions.

This powerful pairing of entertainment companies combines decades of experience in producing live sports and entertainment events at a global scale. In addition to their film endeavors, Kino33 and ONE plan to put on live sporting events in Korea for the likes of Floyd Mayweather and others sometime in late 2021.

