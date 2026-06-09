Kinova Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation with the Launch of KIMA, Its Medical Robotic Arm

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kinova, a global leader in robotics, is proud to mark its 20th anniversary with the official launch of KIMA, a next-generation medical robotic arm purpose-built for clinical environments. The official unveiling takes place at the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) 2026 Annual Meeting, reinforcing Kinova's evolution from assistive robotics to high-precision medical solutions.

From Diagnostics to Surgery

KINOVA Medical Team with KIMA Robotic arm.

Rooted in a human-centric philosophy, Kinova has always designed technology to expand what people can achieve. The KIMA robotic arm embodies this vision for healthcare – supporting practitioners across a broad spectrum of applications, from endoscopy and bronchoscopy to complex surgical interventions. Its advanced kinematic architecture adapts to the most demanding clinical workflows, delivering unmatched precision and versatility.

The Highest Standard in Medical Manufacturing

Designed from the ground up for clinical use – not adapted from industrial technology – KIMA natively integrates IEC 62304 Class C software and ISO 14971 safety standards. With a 3 kg payload class and a lightweight frame under 13 kg, it eliminates bulky control boxes, empowering medical device manufacturers (OEMs) to build the next generation of medical systems with unmatched speed and flexibility.

"KIMA represents a shift in how medical robotics should be built. We designed this robotic arm specifically for clinical realities, applying absolute quality manufacturing standards to pave the way for technologies better aligned with the needs of patients and practitioners." – François Boucher, Vice President, Kinova

A Robust Ecosystem for Streamlined Integration

KIMA is supported by a strong network of premier technology partners – including QNX, RTI, MedAcuity, MPE, and Acontis – engineered to minimize integration complexity. This modular platform enables innovators, from startups to global medtech leaders, to accelerate the development of advanced clinical solutions.

"The important thing is not the size of the steps we take, but the willingness to keep moving forward, one step at a time, in the same direction." – Charles Deguire, CEO & Co-founder, Kinova

About Kinova

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boisbriand, Quebec, Kinova is a global leader in assistive and collaborative robotics. Its products – proudly designed, developed, and assembled in Canada – reflect an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation across medical, professional, and assistive applications.

SOURCE Kinova Robotics