Kins Launches First Patient Driven Physical Therapy Platform Focused on Individual Recovery and Modern Convenience

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kins, the first truly patient-centered physical therapy practice, announced its public launch. Providing a hybrid model of in-person and virtual care, Kins blends personal connection, quality care, and modern convenience. This unique approach creates an individualized recovery plan, focused on successful rehabilitation and completion of the patient's physical therapy regimen.

"Modern life is unpredictable and demanding. Kins is thrilled to bring a uniquely convenient option to patients in need of physical recovery," said Dan Smith, CEO, Kins. "Putting the patient's preferences first — whether that means conducting a session in their living room or after hours via telehealth — places them in the driver's seat of their own care, greatly increasing the likelihood that they'll complete their full course of care and get back to their active life."

The standard physical therapy model has remained unchanged for decades, often an outdated, cumbersome, and inconvenient process. As a result, 70% of patients fail to complete their full course of care*. Kins is proud to be the first truly hybrid, patient-centered solution on the market - providing a convenient and individualized program that helps people get back on their feet. Kins was founded by Smith and co-founders Nikki Case and Srishti Kedia in partnership with Redesign Health, an idea-to-launch platform delivering transformational healthcare solutions.

"This past year demonstrated the necessity for virtual care options and their efficiency across medical fields, however we noticed these telehealth solutions were missing a personal connection component between patient and service providers," said Dr. Nadine Booysen, Chief Clinical Officer at Kins. "Numerous studies and our own research have documented that the strategic combination of virtual and in-person sessions are undeniably effective in not only treating musculoskeletal conditions, but in maintaining the patient's adherence to the full recovery program through that 1:1 connection."

The Kins experience begins with an initial digital assessment that helps to match patients with a physical therapist. Patients have access to a large community of practitioners working on the Kins platform, ensuring that they are matched with a therapist that best meets their specific health needs. Once matched, the physician and patient collaborate to determine how the care plan will roll out, starting with an in-person evaluation, and identifying the appropriate combination of in-person and virtual sessions to maximize results.

Kins is now accepting patients in the New York City area and has plans to expand into additional major markets across the U.S. Kins provides treatment for all major musculoskeletal issues and accepts all major insurance coverage as well as Medicare. For those paying out-of-pocket, an initial evaluation is priced at $200 and $150 fee for each proceeding treatment session.

About Kins

Kins is a physical therapy program for active people seeking personal connection and modern convenience. Offering a hybrid model of in-person and virtual care, Kins enables therapists and patients to collaborate in creating a course of care designed around the patient's needs. Kins was founded in 2021 by Dan Smith, Nikki Case and Srishti Kedia at Redesign Health. For more information about Kins, please visit Kins.com .

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is on a mission to redesign health — for everyone. Its idea-to-launch approach builds companies that create a better healthcare experience for all. Redesign Health integrates a historically complex process of ideating, developing, funding, and launching companies into a streamlined platform. Its multidisciplinary experts work in tandem with founders to introduce transformational health solutions and develop a new foundation for healthcare. To learn more, visit redesignhealth.com .

Contact:

Chelsea Harrison

Head of Communications, Redesign Health

[email protected]

Keri Madonna

Vice President, Media, Lippe Taylor

[email protected]

*1) Naomi A. Beinart, Claire E. Goodchild, John A. Weinman, Salma Ayis, Emma L. Godfrey. Individual and intervention-related factors associated with adherence to home exercise in chronic low back pain: a systematic review, The Spine Journal, Volume 13, Issue 12, 2013, Pages 1940-1950, /doi.org/10.1016/j.spinee.2013.08.027.

2) Sionnadh Mairi McLean, Maria Burton, Lesley Bradley, Chris Littlewood. Interventions for enhancing adherence with physiotherapy: A systematic review, Manual Therapy, Volume 15, Issue 6, 2010, Pages 514-521, //doi.org/10.1016/j.math.2010.05.012.

SOURCE Kins

Related Links

http://www.Kins.com

