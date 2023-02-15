Kinsa Insights Aims to Help Zyrtec® Forecast Seasonal Allergies

Kinsa Insights' new allergy forecasts will support supply and planning decisions, helping make the previously unpredictable - the intensity of allergy season - more predictable.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinsa, an insights solution business that accurately forecasts illness-driven demand for products and services, announced Zyrtec®, a leading allergy-relief brand that relieves the most common symptoms of runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes, and itching of the nose or throat, as a new customer today. This marks Kinsa's first pure allergy brand customer, although Kinsa has previously accurately predicted where and when allergy products are needed by customers.

Kinsa's SAAS product predicts demand for products in highly volatile categories, including allergy, cold, flu, COVID and others. Kinsa Forecast Advisor highlights DMAs with high levels of allergy symptoms, enabling more effective retailer engagement and messaging.

Zyrtec will use Kinsa's Forecast AdvisorTM to help predict the level of allergy medicine needed to fulfill demand, supporting planning teams to better prepare for and respond to the upcoming season. For allergy brands like Zyrtec – and other brands in highly volatile illness categories like cough, cold, flu, nasal, COVID, and disinfectants – Kinsa helps:

"Just like with cold and flu season, allergy season varies in timing and intensity each year, and can vary even further by location. Symptom relief brands have the tremendous business challenge of preparing for the upcoming season with little information on what to expect. Now, Zyrtec will have access to Kinsa's Forecast Advisor to make decisions with more confidence, ensuring customers will have allergy symptom relief when and where they need it most – and advancing Kinsa's mission to help curb the spread of illness." said Inder Singh, founder and CEO of Kinsa.

Kinsa aggregates data from many sources and, most importantly, collects the "missing ingredient" data from a proprietary network of millions of households to accurately forecast spreading infectious illness - and now allergy - and corresponding demand for products and services. Case studies with other brands using Kinsa's Forecast Advisor and related solutions show:

Kinsa is an insights solutions business using data and advanced analytics to track and forecast the spread of illness and predict corresponding demand for healthcare products and services.

For products in highly volatile categories such as cough, cold, flu, nasal, allergy, Covid, and disinfectants, Kinsa helps brands and retailers:

For hospitals, health systems and health insurers, Kinsa helps predict when & where to expect surges in hospitalizations or ED visits, and what to proactively message to keep high risk people healthy.

Kinsa aggregates data from more than 30 sources and, most importantly, collects the "missing ingredient" data from a proprietary network of millions of users to accurately detect and forecast spreading infectious illness. To capture hyperlocal illness data before someone ever visits the doctor or enters the healthcare system, Kinsa invented a new category of products — smart thermometers — that along with its medical guidance mobile apps and email / text alerts enables Kinsa to communicate with households at symptom onset. Industry's use of these forecasts helps Kinsa achieve its mission of helping families and communities predict, prepare for, and prevent the spread of illness.

