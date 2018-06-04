Kinsane Entertainment brings fun and engaging kid-safe content to the U.S. market, forges a distribution alliance with batteryPOP

batteryPOP has a strong US distribution network across advertising, subscription, telecom and broadcast. Its existing partnerships include Amazon Prime instant video, Ameba, Funbrain, Verizon, Samsung Kids, Kabillion and Poptropica, among others. The association supports Kinsane's ongoing strategy to bring the best of kid-safe content to the U.S. market. The two companies will work together to ensure secure and age-appropriate content reaches young audiences.

On the partnership with batteryPOP, Kurt Inderbitzin, Co-Founder, and CEO Kinsane Entertainment Inc said, "We see major disruption globally in the kids' digital entertainment space. Over the last few years, there has been a paradigm shift in the way kids consume online content and if the power of smartphones is used optimally to turn them into learning tools, kids' can benefit significantly. According to eMarketer, digital video consumption among children under 11-years in the United States is expected to jump 74 percent in 2019. Kinsane sees this growth as a huge opportunity and intends to capitalize on it by providing, world-class, entertaining and kid-safe content to the masses. More than this, we plan to have all our content be educative, interactive and nurturing human values of care and compassion along while helping kids learn basic life skills. Our association with batteryPOP falls in line with our goals, to offer the best of videos and games that enhance learning for kids. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to a long association with batteryPOP."

Greg Alkalay, Founder, and CEO batteryPOP added, "We are a platform that features a wide variety of videos, cartoons, music, and blogs for kids and ensures that it is age-appropriate for viewing. We are constantly looking out for partnerships with brands that offer exclusive, original and premium content. Kinsane offers kid-safe content, with characters that are individualistic and deep-rooted. The unique universes that have been built around their characters are intriguing and amusing. Kinsane's quality of content, unique music, idealistic characters and the underlining mindfulness of kids' security has played a crucial role in our decision to enter into a partnership with them. We look forward to providing kids with access to Kinsane's exclusive library on our distribution network."

The partnership draws on the natural synergies between both brands. Kinsane will leverage the partnership to provide its educative yet engaging content to the U.S. market, while batteryPOP will get access to Kinsane's fun and exciting video library.

Kinsane's offerings available on batteryPOP includes content under their first and popular franchise KinToons. KinToons is a story of four friends that are on an adventurous spree that is fun to watch yet tells life's stories. The franchise has already found early success with kids' audience the world over, judging by KinToons' popular channel on YouTube and games on the App Store and Google Play. The App Store has very recently featured Kinsane's game 'KinToons – Nursery Rhyme DJ' in the US, Australia, India, Singapore and many more countries.

With this partnership, batteryPOP gets a non-exclusive license to display Kinsane's content on its platform www.batteryPOP.com as well as other VOD and linear media platforms.

About Kinsane

Kinsane Entertainment, Inc., a global digital entertainment & education company focused on 2 to 11-year-old kids. The company creates and distributes both high-quality videos and games where fun, captivating characters become iconic brands. Kinsane's philosophy is to create content that is entertaining for both kids and their parents. Kinsane is one of a handful of companies across the globe that is committed to creating a kid-safe platform that is compliant with The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and places parents in total control. The company is backed by serial entrepreneur and investor Neeraj Bhargava and other angel investors.

About batteryPOP

batteryPOP is a digital video and marketing network for kids, founded by veterans of Nickelodeon and Saban Brands. Featuring a vast library of premium content, turn-key syndication services, a leading kids & family advertising solution and an award-winning studio and Kidfluencer™ program, batteryPOP sits at the intersection of publishers, content creators, and brands through technology, creativity and a firm belief that kids should be in charge!

