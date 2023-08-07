kinsho Announces Barbiecore Pink and Blue are their Top Trending Lunch Box Colors on Amazon for Back to School

kinsho

07 Aug, 2023, 16:32 ET

The Amazon Store with the Largest Selection of Bento Lunch Boxes Sees Colors from the Barbie Movie Trending for Back to School

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kinsho, the largest bento lunch box store on Amazon with over 230 products for kids and adults, today announced that their amazon shoppers' favorite colors for back-to-school lunch boxes are the bright blue and pink which are omnipresent in the Barbie movie.

Based on internal data from July 15 to August 6, 2023, 33 percent of kinsho's best-selling products purchased were turquoise blue and 22 percent were pink, making up over half of their top products sold. Other top color purchases include purple at 15 percent and orange at 10 percent. Unicorns were the top printed design, followed by dinosaurs, fairy princesses and glitter.

"We know this is the summer of Barbie and we see our in our sales that it is the Back to School of Barbie as well," comments Heather Sears, Founder of kinsho. "Our kinsho Bento Lunch Boxes and kinsho Snack Containers for kids are not Barbie-themed and we do not have any official tie-in. But many of our colors have the bright, cheery vibe of the movie and we definitely see these colors trending. Pink in particular has increased compared to earlier months."

Features of kinsho Bento Lunch Boxes and Snack Containers include:

  • Various portions sizes and compartment configurations to suit different ages and appetites
  • Compartments with individual seals to keep containers secure.
  • BPA and phthalate free.
  • Available in bubblegum pink, light pink, rose, coral, turquoise, aqua, orange, lilac and more.

kinsho Bento Lunch Boxes and Snack Containers for Kids are available exclusively at www.amazon.com/kinsho. For more information on all kinsho products, visit www.kinshokitchen.com.

About kinsho: kinsho is a woman-owned company with the largest selection of bento lunch box products on amazon. kinsho's award-winning bento boxes were created to support portion awareness and mindful, healthy eating. The Company's products, including bento lunch boxes, lunch bags, snack containers, ice packs, food thermoses and more, are sold globally and have been purchased by customers across more than 65 countries.

SOURCE kinsho

