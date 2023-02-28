KINSLEY PROPERTIES NAMES NEW COMPANY PRESIDENT

CFO KEVIN SNELBAKER TAKES REINS OF LEADING REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT FIRM

YORK, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for York-based Kinsley Enterprises has named Kevin Snelbaker as the new president of Kinsley Properties, a Mid-Atlantic leader in real estate development and management.

Snelbaker has spent the past three years serving as the company's CFO. In that role, he has led the financial management of the organization, including lending relationships for debt financing related to existing properties and new construction projects entering the company's Mid-Atlantic portfolio.

The announcement comes in the wake of the tragic death of longtime President Tim Kinsley, who died in a January avalanche while skiing in British Columbia, Canada.

"I'm grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead this nationally recognized family company which I have come to know so well," Snelbaker said. "I worked alongside Tim and learned so much from him, which I will endeavor to apply to my work every day as Kinsley Properties continues to expand its relationships and portfolio across the Mid-Atlantic region. Our team is committed to advancing all of the projects in our pipeline and exploring new opportunities."

In addition to the more traditional functions of a CFO, Kevin worked closely with Tim in new project development and long-term strategic planning efforts for the organization – now in its fifth decade of operation.

Before joining Kinsley Properties, Snelbaker spent 28 years in commercial real estate for several banks holding various positions. With this wealth of industry knowledge and institutional experience, he is set up to excel in the role and carry on the legacy and values established by Tim and his father and our founder, Robert A. Kinsley, in meeting the needs of customers and development partners.

"The Kinsley Family stands behind Kevin and his long-term vision for the continued growth of Kinsley Properties and the team working to expand our relationships and projects," said Robert A. Kinsley II, CEO of Kinsley Enterprises. "The Kinsley Properties team is well-positioned for sustained project growth across the commercial and industrial real estate sectors."

Snelbaker, a York native, is a Penn State University graduate and received his MBA in finance from York College.

About Kinsley Properties:

Founded in 1980, Kinsley Properties is a fully integrated real estate developer that focuses on providing lease spaces for office, retail, manufacturing, warehouse and institutional users in the Mid-Atlantic region. Located in York, PA, Kinsley Properties provides real estate management and development services to the surrounding areas. For more information about Kinsley Properties, please visit https://www.kinsleyproperties.com.

