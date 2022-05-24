Kinspire Launches Innovative "Hybrid" Occupational Therapy Platform in Texas and Pennsylvania

Kinspire's hybrid approach is based on family-centered care. Tweet this

Traditional session-based occupational therapy limits a child's potential progression by restricting OT to only one modality of care – scheduled sessions. Kinspire's new approach expands on traditional sessions by equipping parents with the necessary tools, skills, and professional support to confidently supplement OT activities anywhere at any time.

"Kinspire's hybrid approach is based on family-centered care and focuses on parental involvement which is proven to create the best possible outcomes for a child's development while improving family dynamics in the process," said Robert Seigel, CEO and Co-Founder of Kinspire.

Kinspire already provides services in Florida, California, Colorado and Connecticut. In Florida, Kinspire is an approved provider for Step Up For Students. Kinspire is actively expanding its list of providers in its active states, while launching in several new states in the coming months.

About Kinspire

Founded by Rob Seigel, Lily Baiser, and Nate Ruiz, Kinspire is a pediatric occupational therapy platform with a "hybrid" approach of live sessions, asynchronous support, and on-demand content designed to best meet the needs of children and their families.

Contact:

Christina Goldstein

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinspire