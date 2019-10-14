Kinsta Rolls Out Compute-Optimized (C2) Google Cloud VMs to All WordPress Hosting Clients (Boosting Performance Up to 200%)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinsta, a managed WordPress hosting platform powered by Google Cloud Platform (GCP), announce moving their infrastructure to its next-generation Compute-Optimized (C2) machines. These are available on all of their hosting plans in available GCP regions, from Starter to Enterprise. Kinsta's clients are seeing huge performance gains from 30% all the way up to 200%.

Boosting WordPress Performance

GCP's compute-optimized VMs (C2) offer the highest performance per CPU core that is offered on Compute Engine, and are optimized for compute-intensive workloads. This enables Kinsta's already highly optimized platform to handle today's most demanding WordPress sites and achieve speeds unrivaled in the industry.

Mark Gavalda, the CEO of Kinsta, stated, "It's always been important to us that everyone, regardless of their hosting plan, benefit from the same high-performance architecture to power their WordPress sites. This enables businesses of all sizes, from blogs to Fortune 500 companies, to easily scale with Kinsta as they grow.

Moving to Google Cloud Platform's new Compute-Optimized (C2) machines has taken our already fast platform to a whole other level. We are seeing massive performance gains across the board, which gives our clients the competitive edge they need to succeed."

About Kinsta Inc.

Kinsta is one of the fastest growing WordPress hosting providers in the industry and was the first to be powered by Google Cloud Platform exclusively. They utilize GCP's lightning-fast "premium tier" network, and WordPress users can choose from 20+ data centers around the globe. Kinsta hosts all types of sites, from small blogs to large scale Fortune 500 customers.

Kinsta's auto-scaling and container technologies allow for complete isolation of resources, ensuring your business stays online during traffic surges and is secured like Fort Knox. They pride themselves on consistently being one of the first to release the latest software such as PHP 7.3, and Review Signal (an independent web hosting review site) awarded them "top tier" performance five years in a row.

Kinsta offers 24/7 support 365 days a year from their team of expert WordPress engineers. They are developer-friendly, offering support for complex installations such as Bedrock, reverse-proxy configurations, with access to tools such as SSH and WP-CLI on all plans.

For more information about Kinsta and their WordPress hosting solution, visit kinsta.com or email press@kinsta.com.

