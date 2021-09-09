Kinstagen Releases Early-Reveal Baby Gender Test

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Kinstagen Corp. has unveiled the KinTouch Baby Gender b2X Test: the world's most accurate early-pregnancy gender test, with a positive predictive value greater than 99.8%.

Quick and Precise Early-Pregnancy Gender Reveals

Available online, the KinTouch b2X Test uses the cutting-edge ALFA (Allelic Lateral Flow Assay) DNA hybridization platform, validated for finger touch cfDNA, to reveal baby gender as early as 7 weeks into pregnancy with unrivaled speed and simplicity. All it takes is a touch of the finger DNA, and the sensor will display the results in under five minutes—with full DNA privacy.

"The KinTouch b2X Test leverages an ALFA platform invented by our team after decades of research in DNA conformational energetics," said Dr. CN Wang, President of Kinstagen Corp. "The ultrasensitive technique confers the power of an intricate DNA lab on the palm of the user's hand. As a simple and self-sufficient test," he adds "the KinTouch b2X Test demonstrates an archetype of futuristic touch DNA diagnostics that will ultimately replace the conventional blood-based NIPT test."

The Most Accurate Baby Gender Test on the Market

Current baby gender tests use PCR to amplify DYZ1 repeated sequences in the maternal blood in order to determine male gender. However, unpredictable DYZ1 polymorphism may cause uncertainties in sequence amplification. Erroneous results may also occur if the fetal genetic material comes from vanishing twins, fusion chimera, or conceptus of sex chromosome disorders.

In contrast, the KinTouch b2X Test probe targets a specific allele of the placenta-derived βHCG gene, chosen for its ability to differentiate the fetal X chromosome ploidy (one X chromosome for a boy, and two X chromosomes for a girl). Thus, the fetal gender can be revealed by counting its X chromosome ploidy. This mechanism makes the KinTouch b2X Test simple, precise, and robust—plus refractory to pervasive male DNA contamination.

Now Available: The KinTouch b2X Test Kit

Each KinTouch b2X Test kit includes two tests to ensure assay consistency and reliability. If for any reason the KinTouch test results fail to align with the gender at birth, Kinstagen is offering a 200% money-back guarantee.

The KinTouch b2X Test is now available at kinstagen.com. Online subscribers will receive an additional 30% discount during the "Early-Reveal" promotion period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30, 2021.

"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic," Arthur C. Clarke once stated. The statement rings true as the science-backed KinTouch b2X Test is amazingly simple, rapid (<5 min) and sensitive (sub-zeptomole), offering the performance of a sophisticated lab at the point-of-care level.

About Kinstagen Corp.

Founded by Dr. CN Wang, a Princeton graduate with more than 30 years' experience in DNA biophysics, Kinstagen is the force behind the ALFA technology. The advent of the revolutionary KinTouch b2X Test redefines the notion of lateral flow assay, unveiling a new era of touch DNA diagnostics.

Since 2007, Kinstagen has explored the intrinsic connection between differential DNA energetics and tumorigenesis and set the tone for wide applications ranging from pathogen detection, cancer monitoring, kinship identification, and NIPT trisomy screening.

