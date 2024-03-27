Kintara Therapeutics Announces Expansion of REM-001 Clinical Study to Include Patients on Pembrolizumab

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced the expansion of the inclusion criteria in the open label 15- patient REM-001 study in cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC) to include patients receiving pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) for at least three months at screening.

CMBC patients are being screened and dosed in the 15-patient study which is evaluating REM-001, a second-generation photodynamic therapy (PDT) photosensitizer agent, and is designed to test the 0.8 mg dose as well as optimize the study design in advance of a Phase 3 trial initiation. The primary endpoint in the study is Best Overall Objective Response Rate (bORR) (complete response or partial response) of the target treatment fields at any time from treatment up to, and including, week 24. The majority of the costs to run this study will be covered by the $2.0 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant Kintara was awarded from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"Expanding the inclusion criteria to include CMBC patients on pembrolizumab for at least three months at screening is expected to significantly increase enrollment in our REM-001 study" commented Robert E. Hoffman, Kintara's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With a strengthened balance sheet, we continue to evaluate strategic options with the goal of maximizing shareholder value."

ABOUT KINTARA

Located in San Diego, California, Kintara is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kintara develops therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. The Company's lead program is REM-001 Therapy for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Kintara has a proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 Therapy, which consists of the laser light source, the light delivery device, and the REM-001 drug product, has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. In CMBC, REM-001 has a clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions and an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.kintara.com or follow us on X at @Kintara_Thera, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's REM-001 15-patient clinical trial in CMBC patients. Any forward looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the Company's review of strategic alternatives; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; the status of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; and global unrest. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

