Kintara Therapeutics Appoints Tamara A. Seymour to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Tamara A. Seymour to the Company's Board of Directors replacing John Liatos, who will continue in his role as Kintara's Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"We are delighted to welcome Tamara to the Board of Directors as she brings exceptional healthcare sector experience as an accomplished financial and operational executive," commented Saiid Zarrabian, Kintara's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tamara's insights and perspectives will be a valuable addition to the Board and the entire Company as we continue to advance our platform assets VAL-083 and REM-001. We wish to thank John for his service to the Board and are excited to continue working with him as the Company's Senior VP of Business Development."

Ms. Seymour is a corporate finance veteran with three decades of experience in the biotech and life sciences industries including 20 years as a chief financial officer. Her experience includes leading finance, investor relations, managed care and reimbursement, human resources, administration, and information technology. She has raised over $250 million in multiple private and public equity and debt financings, including spearheading an IPO. She is a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company in La Jolla, California, and a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at multiple private and public companies where she played an integral role in merger and acquisition activities. Her recent CFO posts included serving as Interim CFO of Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, where she was instrumental in its transition from being a venture-backed private entity to a publicly-traded, post-merger company with Vital Therapies, Inc. During her illustrious career, Ms. Seymour has also served as CFO of Signal Genetics, Inc., a publicly-traded molecular diagnostics company and CFO of Favrille, Inc., a publicly-traded clinical-stage drug development company. Ms. Seymour is a certified public accountant (inactive). She received an MBA, with an emphasis in finance, from Georgia State University and earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in accounting, from Valdosta State University.

Located in San Diego, California, Kintara is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kintara is developing two late-stage, Phase 3-ready therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. The two programs are VAL-083 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and REM-001 for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

VAL-083 is a "first-in-class", small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g., NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on Kintara's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, Kintara is currently conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM.

Kintara is also advancing its proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 therapy, has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC, who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. With clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions, and with an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications, Kintara is advancing the REM-001 CMBC program to late-stage pivotal testing.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and clinical trials; the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

