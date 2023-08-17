Kintara Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event on VAL-083, A Potential First-in-Class Small Molecule Chemotherapeutic for Glioblastoma, on August 21, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on VAL-083, a potential first-in-class small molecule chemotherapeutic for glioblastoma, on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. To register for the event, click here.

The event will feature Patrick Y. Wen, M.D. (Harvard Medical School) and John de Groot, M.D. (UCSF Health) who will discuss the current treatment landscape for patients suffering from glioblastoma (GBM), the most common and lethal form of brain cancer, along with Kintara's potential treatment solution with VAL-083, a potential first-in-class small molecule chemotherapeutic.

Kintara is currently advancing VAL-083 in the GBM AGILE Study, which is an international registrational Phase II/III clinical study for GBM, with top-line data before the end of calendar 2023. VAL-083 has completed two open-label, biomarker-driven, Phase II studies in MGMT-unmethylated GBM. MGMT is a DNA-repair enzyme that is associated with resistance to temozolomide, the current standard-of-care chemotherapy used in the treatment of GBM.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. A replay will be available after the call at the link here.

ABOUT PATRICK Y WEN, M.D.

Patrick Y Wen, M.D. is a Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. Dr. Wen serves as Co-PI of the National Cancer Institute supported Adult Brain Tumor Consortium, and member of the Steering Committee of the Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO) Working Group. Dr. Wen graduated from the Medical College of St. Bartholomew's Hospital, University of London. He completed his internal medicine training at the University of London 's postgraduate hospitals and his neurology residency in the Harvard-Longwood Neurology Training Program. His research is focused on novel treatments of brain tumors, especially targeted molecular agents. His other clinical interests include neurologic complications of cancer. Dr. Wen has authored or co-authored hundreds of peer-reviewed articles that have been published in journals such as Neurology, Neuro-Oncology, Current Opinion in Neurology, and Journal of Clinical Oncology. He serves as President of the Society for Neuro-Oncology and SNO Executive Editor of Neuro-Oncology.

ABOUT JOHN DE GROOT, M.D.

John de Groot, M.D. is a neuro-oncologist who specializes in diagnosing and managing the care of patients with primary brain and spine tumors (those at the site where disease began, as compared with tumors that result from the disease spreading). Dr. de Groot has brought new therapies from the laboratory into the clinic to treat patients with brain cancer. In particular, he has contributed to the development of glioblastoma treatments. He has a special interest in using blood analyses, imaging studies and other indirect biomarkers (measurable elements that may indicate disease) to evaluate the efficacy of novel therapies. In one study, he is looking at ways to overcome physiological limitations in drug delivery to brain tumors, such as through focused ultrasound. He regularly advises and collaborates with other researchers on promising therapies under development. Dr. de Groot earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He completed a residency in neurology at Johns Hopkins University and a fellowship in neuro-oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

ABOUT KINTARA

Located in San Diego, California, Kintara is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kintara is developing two late-stage therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. The two programs are VAL-083 for glioblastoma (GBM) and REM-001 Therapy for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

VAL-083 is a 'first-in-class', small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g., NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on Kintara's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, Kintara is currently advancing VAL-083 in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial titled Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment (GBM AGILE) Study to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM.

Kintara also has a proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 Therapy, which consists of the laser light source, the light delivery device, and the REM-001 drug product, has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. In CMBC, REM-001 has a clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions and an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications.

For more information, please visit www.kintara.com or follow us on Twitter at @Kintara_Thera, Facebook and LinkedIn .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials and the GBM AGILE Study. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; global unrest; and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CONTACTS

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

617.308.4306

[email protected]

Media inquiries

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

858.717.2310

646.942.5604

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Kintara Therapeutics