Kintent® Transforms Security Reviews with World's First Product to Combine AI-Powered Security Questionnaire Responses with a Trust Portal

TrustShare is the only application to programmatically answer security questionnaires and dynamically create and maintain a live trust portal, for the most efficient, accurate security review process

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintent® , the programmatic, predictive Trust Assurance platform, today announced the release of the new TrustShare™ application. TrustShare allows software companies to pass security reviews quickly with AI-powered security questionnaire responses, and a dynamic trust portal to share security and privacy compliance status with prospects and partners. TrustShare is the newest addition to the Trust Cloud platform, the smartest way for companies to complete audits, pass security reviews and assess risk.

The security review process is burdensome for both a software company and their potential new customer, often requiring dozens of people, spreadsheets and emails to confirm important details about a company's compliance program. The TrustShare application makes this process faster and more reliable by referencing a company's security program to generate a trust portal that shares compliance documentation with prospects and partners, reducing the number of questionnaires sent. When a questionnaire has to be completed, TrustShare intelligently auto populates using AI trained on tens of thousands of security questions, plus information from a company's previous questionnaires and their existing security program, eliminating the need to maintain a static knowledge base.

"We can't afford to sacrifice speed or accuracy when we're telling customers about our security programs, but the old way of sharing our compliance posture was a huge headache for us and our prospects," said Brian Muse, Co-founder and CTO at Robin. "With our TrustShare portal, our customers can find the information they need, when they need it. To date, every customer we've invited to our TrustShare portal decides they can move forward without a security questionnaire, dramatically reducing the number of questionnaires we receive and the amount of time we have to spend on them. Instead of managing spreadsheets, our compliance team can stay laser-focused on protecting our business and our customers' data."

"We work with Fortune 500 companies that have very high standards and complex procurement processes, which often include security questionnaires," said Chris Lynch, Executive Chairman and CEO of AtScale. "In order to win their business, you have to answer their questionnaire, and you need to get it right. TrustShare is the first product to use AI to dynamically answer questionnaires using information from our own compliance program. My team is confident in the information they're sharing, and can skip the hassle of maintaining a static knowledge base. It's a win for our customers, and a win for us."

"We're on a mission to democratize compliance, which means making it more accessible and transparent," said Sravish Sridhar, CEO and Founder of Kintent. "The existing tools companies use to decide if they trust one another - questionnaires, spreadsheets, endless email back and forth - are seriously missing the mark. We're meeting an enormous need for solutions that provide reliable, accurate visibility into any organization's compliance and risk posture. As part of our Trust Cloud platform, TrustShare enables a better way of doing business, powered by instant risk and compliance verification."

To learn more about Kintent's Trust Cloud platform and request a demo of TrustShare's security portal and questionnaire capabilities, visit kintent.com .

About Kintent

Kintent ( https://www.kintent.com ) enables trust in every business relationship with instant risk and compliance verification. Kintent's Trust Cloud® platform is the fastest way to pass security reviews, with automation and AI to more efficiently get audit-tready, answer security questionnaires and share compliance status. With Kintent, compliance is transformed from a cagey, check-the-box charade into a truthful and transparent showcase of trust, allowing your customers to see how you meet every trust obligation you have with them. Kintent is joyfully crafted by a 100% distributed team.

SOURCE Kintent