Kintetsu International Partners with Oversee to Deliver AI-Powered Air and Hotel Reshopping for Smarter Travel Spend

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintetsu International, a leading global travel management company, today announced a partnership with Oversee , the AI-driven travel technology company, to provide its customers with advanced air and hotel reshopping capabilities designed to maximize value from corporate travel spend while preserving the traveler experience.

Through this partnership, Kintetsu is deploying Oversee's AI-powered reshopping platform as part of its kiSave product, to continuously monitor airfare and hotel bookings after booking, and automatically identify lower prices, better-aligned rates, and policy-compliant opportunities as they emerge. When savings are found, bookings are seamlessly and automatically rebooked, delivering measurable cost reductions without added friction for travelers or travel managers.

Kintetsu's approach reflects a modern, traveler-centric approach to reshopping, one that accounts for today's dynamic pricing environment, continuous airline offers, and increasingly complex hotel rate structures. By leveraging Oversee's solution, Kintetsu is able to go beyond basic manual price checks and instead provide kiSave's intelligent, tailored price assurance that keeps travelers and service top of mind.

"Corporate travel pricing has never been more fluid," said William Sarcona, Director of Corporate Planning at Kintetsu. "Our customers expect us to help them navigate this complexity in a way that protects both their budgets and their travelers. Partnering with Oversee allows us to do exactly that, while applying to continuously optimize air and hotel spend, and ensuring travelers still get the trips they booked and the experience they expect."

Mr. Sarcona further noted, "the rollout of these programs couldn't come at a more ideal time. With ongoing economic uncertainty, we are finding many of our clients are more cost conscious than ever and are seeking products that align with their mission to secure the best pricing possible and to reduce their overall travel expenditures".

Oversee's reshopping solution supports both air and hotel bookings, and integrates with Kintetsu's existing workflows. The partnership underscores Kintetsu's commitment to putting customers first by investing in technology that directly improves return on travel spend, without shifting complexity onto travel teams.

"Kintetsu has a long-standing reputation for innovation and customer advocacy," said Aviel Siman-Tov, CEO and Co-Founder of Oversee. "This partnership reflects a shared belief that technology should quietly work in the background to deliver better outcomes: lower costs for companies, less noise for travelers, and greater confidence for travel managers that value is being captured continuously."

About Kintetsu International

Kintetsu International is among the largest travel management companies in the world, maintaining a full-service global agency with branches in the U.S. and Japan. KIE is consistently ranked in the top 50 of all U.S. travel agencies by Travel Weekly Magazine.

KIE is a leader in travel management, whose expertise is founded on their vast experiences, global network resources, and innovative solutions. KIE has positioned itself as the premier Japanese TMC in the U.S.

For more information, visit us at www.kintetsu.com.

About Oversee

Oversee is the leading AI-based platform for travel spend optimization. Providing solutions for over 7000 customers, more than 50% of the BTN 100 and Fortune 500, and the largest global TMCs, Oversee's AI travel technology platform offers customers a powerful product suite aimed at cutting costs, boosting profits, streamlining operations and automating customer support for travel companies.

For more information, please visit https://oversee.biz/.

Media Contact

Liran Grunhaus – Oversee

Director of Marketing [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649935/Oversee_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Oversee