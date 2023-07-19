Kintor Pharma Announces Completion of First Patient Enrollment in Long-term Safety Phase III Trial of KX-826 for Treatment of AGA

News provided by

Kintor Pharma

19 Jul, 2023, 09:03 ET

SUZHOU, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, announced that the company has initiated the long-term safety trial (the "Long-term Safety Trial") of KX-826, a potential first-in-class androgen receptor (AR) antagonist for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) developed in-house, in China and has completed the first patient enrollment today. The Long-term Safety Trial was approved to be conducted by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on 18 April 2023. 

The Long-term Safety Trial is a multi-center, open-label Phase III clinical trial, which involves a total of 16 clinical research centers in China, with Professor Jianzhong Zhang of Peking University People's Hospital as the leading principal investigator (leading PI). A total of 270 male and female AGA patients will be enrolled to evaluate the long-term safety of the topical use of KX-826 for the treatment of AGA patients in China (treatment period of 52 weeks). The primary endpoint of the trial is the incidence of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE). Secondary endpoints include efficacy as measured by the change in target area non-vellus hair count (TAHC) from baseline and other safety indicators.

Previously, Kintor Pharma has successfully completed the Phase II clinical trial for male in China, the Phase II clinical trial for female in China and the Phase II clinical trial for male in the United States for KX-826 in the treatment of AGA. In each trial, after 24-week administration, KX-826 improved hair growth and showed a good safety profile. Most of the adverse events occurred during the study were mild, and similar to placebo, no TEAE resulting in patient withdrawal from the trial, nor death was reported. The Long-term Safety Trial will further explore the long-term safety and efficacy of KX-826 in the treatment of AGA on the basis of the safety profile and efficacy of above mentioned trials, which will help provide more data to support the use of such medication for long-term treatment for AGA patients.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for oncology and androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including alopecia, acne, COVID-19, prostate cancer, liver and breast cancers. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

SOURCE Kintor Pharma

Also from this source

Kintor Pharma Announces Successful Completion of Phase II Clinical Trial of KX-826 for Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia in the US

Kintor Pharma Announces 2022 Annual Results and Recent Business Progress

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.