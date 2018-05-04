KinTouch -- Culmination of Paternity Test in Advent of Point-of-Care DNA Diagnostics

BOSTON, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of research, Kinstagen, LLC is proud to announce that KinTouch DNA Test, an all-inclusive paternity + kinship at-home DNA test, is now available online.

The KinTouch DNA Test uses a next-generation molecular technology to conclude if the test subjects are related to each other by 1st or 2nd degree genetic kinship. The test compares two DNA sequences for the extent of matched segments at ½ and ¼ consanguinity level by random access crossover hybridization.

Embedded in a highly sophisticated touch DNA device, the KinTouch DNA Test is remarkably simple to use. Just clean the finger, press the touchpad, flush with water and read the color patterned results. In addition, a dedicated KinTouch App can help confirm and promptly save the test results.

"The KinTouch Test is a showcase of an advanced POC DNA technology invented by our Kinstagen's research team," said Dr. CN Wang, president of Kinstagen, LLC, a renowned molecular biologist with over 30-year experiences in DNA diagnostics. "Our ultrasensitive touch-DNA hybridization renders DNA amplification unnecessary so that consumers can perform the DNA test at home to ease their privacy concern. In fact, the KinTouch Test is the industry's first rapid DNA test," continued Dr. Wang, "For crowded hospitals, the KinTouch Test can thus provide an effective means as exit modality to prevent baby switching in an overfilled maternity ward."

Conventional STR-based paternity test employs probability of exclusion to gauge the likelihood of parentage. However, unpredictable mutation in human genome for STR loci accounts for 2% uncertainty in inconclusive combined paternity index (CPI). These uncertainties are further compounded in case the paternity test is motherless or reconstructed in the absence of the father. Erroneous conclusions will also occur if the source of the biological material is a genetic mosaic or a chimera.

In contrast, the KinTouch Test determines genetic similarity based on the fundamental Mendelian theorem of inheritance without any prior assumption. Each KinTouch DNA Test is built with a validation control internally and every KinTouch kit comes with two cassettes to warrant consistent accuracy by twice testing. Kinstagen also offers an unparalleled warranty to guarantee best-in-class performance.

KinTouch DNA Test is now available at our Amazon store and on our website www.kinstagen.com for only $149.00. Consumers can get an additional 20% discount as an introductory offer from May 1 to July 31, 2018.

About Kinstagen, LLC.

KINSTAGEN, LLC. brings forth a revolutionary kinship DNA test by leveraging its proprietary crossover hybridization technique to set a new benchmark for DNA kinship and human relationship identification. The KinTouch DNA Test is a true point-of-care DNA test, which is not only ultra-sensitive but also highly accurate, presaging the advent of a new era in DNA diagnostics. Ensuing the KinTouch DNA Test, Kinstagen will expand its testing panel to include various other applications in kinship identification and forensic applications. Kinstagen is committed to novel DNA behavior study using paradigm-shifting technologies invented by its founder Dr. CN Wang. Dr. Wang is a Princeton graduate with over 30 years of experiences in advanced DNA technology and has dedicated decades of efforts in bench work to consummate these ground-breaking DNA diagnostic and recognition technologies.

