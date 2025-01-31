KINTSUGI CELEBRATES A YEAR OF MILESTONES

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintsugi AI , a cutting-edge tax automation platform, is proud to announce an extraordinary year of accomplishments, cementing its position as a leader in the tax management solution space. Over the past year, the company achieved significant milestones while continuing to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to its customers and partners .

"We were ultra-focused on improving and growing in 2024. We've built an incredibly capable team and we're genuinely appreciative of the support of our partners," said Co-Founder Pujun Bhatnagar. "As we head into 2025, we're more motivated than ever to build on this momentum, expand our impact, and continue simplifying sales tax compliance for businesses around the world."

Some 2024 highlights:

Total funding of $10 million from investors including Airwallex , General Catalyst , GSRVentures , WestWave Capital , Link Ventures , Venture Highway, KyberKnight , Plug and Play and DeVC .

from investors including , , , , , , and . Kintsugi grew at an average rate of 87% month over month , going from $0 to $1M in ARR in less than six months .

, going from . Launched sales tax compliance for Canada , helping businesses north of the border navigate the complexities of their tax obligations.

, helping businesses north of the border navigate the complexities of their tax obligations. Completed work on EU sales tax requirements; the company is on track to launch in Europe in Q125, extending their ability to serve global businesses.

the company is on track to launch in in Q125, extending their ability to serve global businesses. The company has been hiring at an incredible pace; they started 2024 with a team of 10 and have grown to 80 talented individuals working together to revolutionize sales tax compliance.

working together to revolutionize sales tax compliance. Kintsugi is now the highest-rated Shopify app for sales tax , a testament to their commitment to delivering value and simplifying a historically painful process for businesses.

, a testament to their commitment to delivering value and simplifying a historically painful process for businesses. Co-founders took the entire team to Japan for 7-day offsite to celebrate and plan for next milestones!

Co-founded by Pujun Bhatnagar, Barkin Doganay, and Jeff Gibson, Kintsugi AI aims to automate sales tax compliance with its comprehensive platform, covering real time nexus monitoring, AI-enabled product categorization, rooftop-level tax calculation and validation, sales tax registration, filing, exemption certificates handling, and back-tax compliance.

About Kintsugi

Based in San Francisco and founded in 2022, Kintsugi knows that paying taxes is a critical part of managing and growing an ecommerce business, but doing it right is complicated. The Company's platform takes the worry out of sales tax and lets businesses put sales tax compliance on autopilot, delivering high performance, reliability, and flexibility as you scale. Kintsugi is secure, encrypted, GDPR-compliant and SOC 2 Type II compliant. The Company complies with the Trust Services Criteria's advanced protocols for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

