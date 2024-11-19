KINTSUGI EXTENDS ITS SERIES A AND DOUBLES VALUATION IN FOUR MONTHS

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintsugi AI , a cutting-edge tax automation platform, announced today that it has extended its Series A with an additional investment from Airwallex, bringing the total funding to $10 million. Previous investors include GSRVentures , WestWave Capital , Link Ventures , Venture Highway, KyberKnight , Plug and Play and DeVC . This funding will focus on new hires for Kintsugi, particularly the engineering team.

(L to R) Kintsugi founders Barkin Doganay, Pujun Bhatnagar and Jeff Gibson

"For the last four months, we have been moving at the speed of light. We have quadrupled our revenue and doubled the number of customers," said Co-Founder Pujun Bhatnagar. "In the coming weeks we will announce recent integrations that will establish Kintsugi as the leader in the tax management solution space."

Co-founded by Pujun Bhatnagar, Barkin Doganay, and Jeff Gibson, Kintsugi AI aims to automate sales tax compliance with its comprehensive platform, covering real time nexus monitoring, AI-enabled product categorization, rooftop-level tax calculation and validation, sales tax registration, filing, exemption certificates handling, and back-tax compliance.

"We are excited to be partnering with Kintsugi, a leading innovator in the sales tax industry. Their application of AI towards tax will revolutionize how sales tax is managed and together, we aim to drive forward solutions that empower businesses to navigate the ever-evolving payments and tax landscape with ease and efficiency." said Christopher Cheng on behalf of Airwallex.

"Paying taxes is a critical part of managing and growing your business, but doing it right is complicated. Our platform takes the worry out of sales tax and lets you put your sales tax compliance on autopilot, delivering high performance, reliability, and flexibility as you scale," said Jeff Gibson. "At Kintsugi we are changing the way the world thinks about sales tax through innovation and AI."

About Kintsugi

Based in San Francisco and founded in 2022, Kintsugi knows that paying taxes is a critical part of managing and growing an ecommerce business, but doing it right is complicated. The Company's platform takes the worry out of sales tax and lets businesses put sales tax compliance on autopilot, delivering high performance, reliability, and flexibility as you scale. Kintsugi is secure, encrypted, GDPR-compliant and SOC 2 Type II compliant. The Company complies with the Trust Services Criteria's advanced protocols for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

