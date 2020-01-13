Kinvolved Releases 2019 Impact Report, Announces Life-Changing Outcomes Driven by Partnerships with School Systems Across the Country

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kinvolved released the organization's 2019 Impact Report—featuring impressive student outcomes, highlighting meaningful growth, and exploring the success stories of three distinct district partners.

"A growing body of research suggests that quality family engagement efforts can positively impact students in multiple areas of their lives," said Miriam Altman, CEO and Co-Founder of Kinvolved. "The data we're seeing from our district partners strongly supports these research findings, and we're thrilled to see our partnership with school systems driving life-changing student outcomes—from increased attendance rates to increased graduation rates, and more."

Additional highlights from the 2018–19 impact report include:

11% increase in graduation rates in three years at a high school in NYC

22% decrease in chronic absenteeism for English Language Learner (ELL) students at a district in Connecticut

30x increase in family attendance at an annual Title 1 meeting in Kentucky

"The outcomes we've seen are life-changing. We always strive to improve our product and support services to help districts meet their family engagement goals," said Alexandra Meis, CPO and Co-Founder of Kinvolved. "All of the hard work is done every day by the teachers, administrators, and parents—Kinvolved is simply proud to be a part of their efforts to support getting every student to school every day."

Kinvolved recently closed its third financing round, with investors including New York Ventures, the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, Twilio.org, Gingerbread Capital, and a number of strategic angel investors.

In the year ahead, Kinvolved will continue to grow its reach and impact across the United States, and help existing users achieve their family engagement goals in service of raising student outcomes.

To see the full 2019 Impact Report, click here .

About Kinvolved

Kinvolved is a social enterprise on a mission to boost student and family engagement in service of elevating student outcomes. Our holistic approach combines technology tools and human interventions to change the deeply ingrained behaviors and external factors affecting attendance and achievement. We knit together the critical components of student and family engagement so that school systems have a single platform and partner to help improve outcomes for all. Learn more at www.kinvolved.com .

