Kinzie Capital Partners Closes $20M Inaugural Fund

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinzie Capital Partners LLC ("Kinzie") announced the final closing of its first fund, Kinzie Co-Invest Fund L.P. (the "Fund") on June 21, 2019. The Fund closed with $20 million of capital commitments from limited partners comprised of high net worth individuals and family offices.

The Fund is structured as a co-investment vehicle that Kinzie will use to capitalize up to $50 million of equity alongside equity partners on a deal-by-deal basis. Kinzie focuses on acquiring and actively managing under-valued or underperforming lower middle market companies with EBITDA in the range of $3 million to $15 million.

"The trust and interest expressed in the Kinzie Co-Invest Fund is a testament by many long-standing relationships and new investors of the stable growth and disciplined approach Kinzie provides," said Suzanne Yoon, Founder and Managing Partner of Kinzie Capital Partners. "We are excited to have accomplished another milestone and are looking forward to a future of building solid returns for our investors."

Kinzie, a woman-founded and led investment firm, has maintained a consistent and disciplined investment approach, bolstered by its team's extensive experience in private equity, capital markets and operational improvement. Kinzie's strategic partnership with Clarity Partners, LLC ("Clarity"), which specializes in management and technology consulting, leverages their expertise to capture efficiencies and streamline operations for all pursuits.

"The Kinzie-Clarity alliance strengthens competitive advantage by delivering technology innovation and operational improvements to portfolio companies" said Clarity founder and Kinzie Co-Founder and Partner of Operations, David Namkung.

About Kinzie Capital Partners LLC

Kinzie is a Chicago-based, women-founded and led, private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies in transition within the consumer, manufacturing and services industries. Whether a company is experiencing a generational shift, period of high growth or change in business cycle, Kinzie seeks opportunities to create lasting change in today's disruptive environment by leveraging technology and a strong operational focus to eliminate inefficiencies and unlock new business opportunities.

