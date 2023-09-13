KIO EXPANDS INTO COLOMBIA WITH NEW DATA CENTER CAMPUS IN BOGOTA

  • The new KIO Data Center, KIO BOG1, is designed to support system connectivity for major global technology companies
  • This expansion strengthens KIO's position as a leader in the Latin America tech industry

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIO, a leading Latin American data center and digital infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of its operations in Colombia with the opening of KIO BOG1, a data center campus in the Bogotá Free Trade Zone. Colombia is the sixth country in which KIO has opened operations, and the first in South America.

KIO is differentiated by its focus not only on delivering cutting-edge technology services but also on deep integration with local resources to address the specific needs and challenges of each country. Operations, finance, and sales in Colombia will be overseen by an in-country team with deep experience and expertise in the local landscape.

"Colombia has emerged as a high-growth, high-opportunity market with fertile ground for technological innovation," said Santiago Suinaga, CEO of KIO Data Centers. "Its significant demand for advanced data and technology solutions makes the country an attractive destination for KIO. The opening of KIO BOG1 allows us to provide world-class 'power and space' solutions to our clients strengthening our value proposition in this critical market."

About KIO 
KIO is a Data Center & Digital Infrastructure platform with more than 20 years of experience in Colocation and IT services. KIO has 13 core data centers with 26 Megawatts of IT power capacity distributed in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, The Dominican Republic, and Spain. KIO is part of I Squared Capital Digital Infrastructure portfolio companies in LATAM.

The more than a thousand clients that have trusted KIO are part of a wide digital ecosystem with diverse sectors and industries including Hyperscale, Clouds & IT, Telecom, Banking & Finance, Media & Content, Public Sector, Retail, among others. KIO enhances interconnection and data exchange within the hosted ecosystem inside their multiple data centers offering numerous advantages on system performance, scalability and cost efficiency in a high availability environment designed to operate mission critical systems.

Media contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE KIO

