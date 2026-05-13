Kiosk Association Anchors Tech Hub at NRA Show, Highlights Self-Service, AI, Payments and Accessibility

DENVER, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) and The Industry Group (TIG) will serve as a central technology hub for self-service, AI, payments, and accessibility at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 16–19. Restaurant operators and technology leaders are invited to visit Booth #5829 in the North Building at McCormick Place to see practical solutions that increase throughput, improve guest experience, and strengthen compliance across restaurant formats.

At Booth #5829, attendees will see a spectrum of deployed and deployable technologies. Pyramid Computer will feature its POLYTOUCH kiosk platforms, giving operators flexible hardware options for ordering, wayfinding, and guest engagement. TPGi will demonstrate accessibility best practices, including JAWS and screen reader compliance, to help restaurant brands meet ADA and EAA requirements. URway Holdings has conversational AI and voice ordering that reduces friction and allows more guests to complete orders successfully. Sitekiosk will demonstrate secure kiosk software and device lockdown designed to protect unattended terminals from tampering and misuse while simplifying remote management. Innovative Technology is expected to highlight biometric and identity validation capabilities, subject to final confirmation.

KMA and TIG are also offering an "NRA 2026 Tech Walking Route" that starts and ends at Booth #5829 and guides visitors through a curated loop of self-service, POS, payments, AI, hardware, and robotics exhibitors in the North Hall. The walking tour is designed to minimize backtracking, group vendors by theme, and help attendees capture actionable insights at each stop. Walking-tour instructions and a downloadable route map will be available online so visitors can plan their technology time before they arrive.

In other news, TIG has introduced new company profile services featuring first-level SEO and AI analysis to help vendors improve visibility beyond a basic website. Organizations can use an online self-survey to determine whether they need a formal profile, and profiles are available for purchase at $79. Additional Consensus research reports are also available, including voice in AI self-service, cash acceptance versus credit with calculator, and a retrofit decision kit with ROI calculator; supporters receive all data reports free.

For a complete preview of exhibitors at Booth #5829, solution overviews, and walking-tour details, visit the KMA/TIG NRA Show page at https://kioskindustry.org/nra-national-restaurant-show.

Media and attendees with questions can contact Craig Keefner at [email protected] or 720-324-1837.

IMAGE LINKS for media:

[1] https://kioskindustry.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/nra-booth-0417-three-demos.jpg.webp

[2] https://kioskindustry.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/NRA-walking-look.png.webp

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SOURCE The Industry Group