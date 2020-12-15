Kiosk Association Announces PCI Compliance for Unattended Self-Service Kiosks

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA), the leading unattended self-service kiosk association established in 1995, today announced the launch of new initiatives in the PCI Compliance space for unattended self-service kiosks. Those initiatives include providing content for the PCI Perspectives Blog, creating a SIG or Special Interest Group on PCI SSC for unattended and semi-attended transaction, as well as new guidepost content from our sponsors and members outlining best practices.

The kiosk association has a standing PCI Compliance committee and a Slack-based working group (free to join). Members include OTI Global, Unattended Card Payments (UCP), Datacap Systems, Ingenico, KioWare, Olea Kiosks, Lilitab and Self-Service Networks who provide Cash2Card Giftwise.

"The pandemic is fundamentally altering the relationship that business and customer have had historically. Rather than the conventional 'push' from storefront to customer, the ratio of customers 'pulling' from business is rapidly increasing. Online mechanisms are no longer optional but instead, mandatory," says association spokesman, Craig Keefner. "Contactless and touchless are the new cornerstones. Shortening those transaction timeframes whether Drive-Thru or Text-to-pay are the new base metrics."

The pandemic impact on the currencies and payment methods involved in today's secure transaction has also expanded. Cash2Card deployments are rising and instead of the old Redbox DVDs at McDonalds you may soon have a new Bitcoin ATM Kiosks.

Technologies emerging and in-use include conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and all types of visual recognition systems (automobile license and facial examples given).

Visit: https://kioskindustry.org/standards/pci-emv-kiosk/.

About Kiosk Manufacturer Association:

Based in Westminster, Colorado the Kiosk Manufacturer Association or KMA has served the unattended self-service kiosk market since 1995. The Kiosk Association leads the effort to optimize self-service engagements and outcomes using technology such as kiosks, digital signage, and touchscreens.

Regulatory issues such as PCI Compliance and EMV are a primary focus for the KMA along with ADA Accessibility. KMA is a Participating Organization with the PCI SSC. For ADA, the KMA meets annually with U.S. Access Board on accessibility standards for unattended. Additional market coverage includes digital signage, interactive digital, Point-of-Sale, Smart City, vending and robotics. See us on LinkedIn. KMA is available on https://kioskindustry.org and https://kma.global

