Kiosk Association Digital KYC Series Begins

March 15, 2022

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March Self-Service News: The Kiosk Association is pleased to announce new multipart series of whitepapers covering Digital KYC. Digital KYC is the new framework for identity, for opt-in consumers. PopID is 100,000 users in California. Wendy's First Kitchen in Japan is the first international. The complete 5-part series will see a whitepaper per month.

Coming Events: National Restaurant Association in Chicago in May is the big upcoming. We will be showing the unreleased LG fast food self-order kiosk in its first public appearance.

June 8th is InfoComm 2022 and we are a media partner for the show. AV is huge and especially for all forms of menu displays for outdoor (think Drive-Thru which is 75% of sales?). Big screens for EV charging stations at places like Walgreens, Kohls, and now restaurants. The free advertising on Google Maps doesn't hurt.

Free Research -- Updated Market report. Included are restaurants worldwide & kiosks. McDonalds & YUM Foods being the two big components. Using corporate sites plus NRN datafiles we have a lower margin of error. We're updating the spreadsheet with drive-thru & digital menu displays for more context.

For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.

