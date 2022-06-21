Kiosk Association June - ADA for Self-Service & EV Charging Stations

As part of our EV kickoff we have also put together an EV charging market snapshot reflecting current SLED and FED opportunities for EV charging infrastructure (which have "soared" as the media likes phrasing). Currently $2B in just these markets for active RFPs.

Our ADA Committee is evolving to keep pace with the anticipated regulatory actions in this self-service space. As co-chairman, Nicky Shaw of Storm Interface and Michael O'Hare of TechForAll Consulting have four initiatives they are in process of executing.

Expand our sounding board to officially include organizations such as the NFB, AFB, Canadian groups and the RNIB Formalize and automate our existing educational communications to procurement entities in the SLED space Expand the working groups to include new self-service segments such as Smart Cities, robotics and EV Charging Formalize our industry input from current sponsors such as Panasonic, LG and Intel.

Recent Posts

Recent EV Charging Posts

For more information contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Kiosk Association