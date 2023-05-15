Kiosk Industry at NRA 2023 Chicago Tech Pavilion

DENVER, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Kiosk Manufacturer Association - Come see us in Chicago at NRA 2023 . We are in booth 6475 with over 50 companies are represented. We have a limited number of free passes we are happy to provide. We'll be showing conversational AI in our booth in the Tech Pavilion (6475). See our dedicated page for Conversational AI and Voice covering assisted shopping at grocery store (e.g. Sprouts) and fast food drive thru pilots which are launching every other day (Wendy's is latest). Accessibility and ADA for self order will be highlighted in our booth as well.

Featured this month - National Restaurant Association tradeshow in Chicago. Visit our NRA portal in the meantime for a preview. We have a limited number of free passes (also for InfoComm in Orlando where we are official media partner). In the booth at NRA includes: Storm Interface , Pyramid Computer , imageHOLDERS , SapientX , Samsung , Nanonation and Pitney Bowes .

News 5/15/2023

For more information contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 27 years. For a list of all verticals visit The Industry Group .

