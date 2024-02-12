Kiosk Industry News February 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiosk Association's mission is to inform and educate on self-service. Membership is open to all companies across the world. If you follow accessibility guidelines and encourage ADA and would like to be recognized, contact us at [email protected] 

This month it is healthcare and HIMSS 2024. See our HIMSS booth. We are in 2189 (right across from Epic and not far from Oracle). We'll have 7 demos including Storm Interface, ImageHOLDERs, Vispero JAWS, Dolphin Screen Reader, Entropy (ECS) kiosk, Olea Kiosks, Kiosk Innovations + latest telehealth by RedyRef. HIMSS is March 11-15 in Orlando. Exhibits are Tuesday the 12th thru Thursday the 14th. You can request a copy of the Advance Regulatory Guidelines here. You may want to allocate budget for retrofits…

Featured: Elevating restaurant finances - in-depth ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and their return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings, employee costs and income. Also case study from Human Bean on drive thru headset tech from Panasonic.

Most popular news this month:

Kiosk Machine Latest Posts

About Kiosk Industry

Kiosk Industry is the recognized source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective "co-op."

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly emails.

Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.

