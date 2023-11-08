Kiosk Industry News November 2023 - From Kiosk Manufacturer Association
08 Nov, 2023, 15:20 ET
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Trade Shows — IAAPA is November 14th and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense, kiosk avatars and wayfinding. We'll have a small countertop for self-order as well in the booth. IAAPA is a great showplace for cruise ships, amusement parks, hotels and restaurant technology. We are #6137. Looking for a free ticket? We have a few left!
ADA -- Big news this month is Quest Diagnostics losing. 2500 kiosks are affected (and maybe same for LabCorp). December 2023 is release of new self-service & POS guidelines from Access Board.
New and Renewing Sponsors This Month
- 10Zig complete line of thin clients is a Gold sponsor
- Kodak Moments Complete photo solutions for retail
- Nanonation two-year Gold renewal - the best in digital signage and kiosk software
- Vispero for JAWS kiosk software
- KioskGroup with complete line of tablet kiosks
- Intel - powering 90% of the kiosks and digital signage
- KIOSK Information Systems - the biggest kiosk manufacturer in the world
- ELATEC -- rarticle on latest on RFID kiosks
November and December are the last months available for two-year memberships (which come with sizable discounts).
News Posts This Month
- EloView 4 Remote Monitoring
- AI Kiosk – Wayfinding Avatar at IAAPA
- IAAPA Kiosk Update – Ticketing & Outdoor
- RFID Kiosks as High Potential for Retailers – RFID Reader Kiosk
- Best Thermal Receipt Printers for POS
- Outdoor Kiosks Buying Checklist
- JAWS Kiosk for 2024 Updates
- Industrial Touchscreen with Resistive Touch
- Datacap Recognized For Diversity
- New Kodak Moments Photo Printing Software Unlocks 60 New Features to Help Retailers Accelerate Growth
- Is Panera Losing It? These days it's Caffeine, not Bread
- Quest Kiosk Violates ADA
- Smart Mirrors and Future of Retail
- Kiosk Printers and Bill Acceptors by Pyramid
- Custom Kiosks – Cash-To-Card and Drive-Thru Kiosk
Digital Signage News
- Digital endcaps replacing old cardboard/vinyl POP in Retail.
- Digital Signage news for November - DSE next month too (KMA20 code)!
- Digital Signage AI -- DSE next month too (KMA20 code)!
For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/.
Since 1996 for almost 28 years (two years before we retire). For all verticals, visit The Industry Group.
Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.
AI Kiosk – Wayfinding for hospitality with AI Avatar at IAAPA - latest GPTchat4
SOURCE Kiosk Manufacturer Association
