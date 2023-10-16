Kiosk Industry October 2023: Kiosk Association to be at IAAPA and NRF News

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association News: Trade Shows — IAAPA is next month and here is our preview . Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense. In January we are at NRF and are a sponsor of the NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone. We have two full passes to give away for free. HIMSS and NRA after those.

Restaurant News -- Samsung with new VXT CMS for AI-powered voice order menu boards going into White Castle. New digital-only Whataburger. Outdoor pickup. Nice case study with Aramark.

ADA -- December 2023 brings the new self-service & POS guidelines from the U.S. Access Board. Several notable entries for Braille and screen-readers.

Industry Buzz Around Our Watercooler -- Couple of big deployments supposedly planned in restaurants. Charley's is in progress and it might be Burger King will follow McDonald's example and put in a thousand or so self-order kiosks. On the SCO front, it appears that Walmart is deploying its own SCO units (with lidar). That also would mean replacing the current software driving registers (Fastlane by NCR?). Our guess is the service people at NCR Bentonville are getting nervous. Costco is being sued for their website allowing all types of user info to be tracked by 3rd parties. Link below.

