Kiosk Industry Self Service News April 2023

DENVER, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A couple of deadlines approaching and very nice conversational AI for shopping/delivery/pickup, says the Kiosk Association (KMA).

SMBs invited to NRF Small Business Fly-In in D.C. July 11-12 . Topic is swipe fee reform & credit card competition. They will pay expenses. Credit card transactions are at all time high and up over 25% in last year. Link

ANSI is looking for comments (by May 1st) on Draft Roadmap of standards and codes for Electric Vehicles. Link

) on Draft Roadmap of standards and codes for Electric Vehicles. Bitcoin ATMs are about to be regulated in California with SB401. Transaction limits & surcharge fees. Next submittal of letters is in May with another call-in. Link

Bitcoin ATMs are about to be regulated in California with SB401. Transaction limits & surcharge fees. Next submittal of letters is in May with another call-in. Special note - we got a private demo of just launched conversational AI. +70 days in supermarket and big surprising impact on InstaCart complications. The AI is purely voice, on your mobile, and no avatar. Link. There is a standard video but also a private super-demo. Email if interested.

Featured this month - National Restaurant Association tradeshow in Chicago is a month away. Visit our NRA portal in the meantime for a preview. We have a limited number of free passes (also for InfoComm). Meanwhile here are som other members to visit at NRA.

News 4/13/2023:

