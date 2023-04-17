Kiosk Industry Self Service News April 2023
Apr 17, 2023, 07:00 ET
DENVER, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A couple of deadlines approaching and very nice conversational AI for shopping/delivery/pickup, says the Kiosk Association (KMA).
- SMBs invited to NRF Small Business Fly-In in D.C. July 11-12. Topic is swipe fee reform & credit card competition. They will pay expenses. Credit card transactions are at all time high and up over 25% in last year. Link
- ANSI is looking for comments (by May 1st) on Draft Roadmap of standards and codes for Electric Vehicles. Link
- Bitcoin ATMs are about to be regulated in California with SB401. Transaction limits & surcharge fees. Next submittal of letters is in May with another call-in. Link
- Special note - we got a private demo of just launched conversational AI. +70 days in supermarket and big surprising impact on InstaCart complications. The AI is purely voice, on your mobile, and no avatar. Link. There is a standard video but also a private super-demo. Email if interested.
Featured this month - National Restaurant Association tradeshow in Chicago is a month away. Visit our NRA portal in the meantime for a preview. We have a limited number of free passes (also for InfoComm). Meanwhile here are som other members to visit at NRA.
- Elo Touch Solutions multiple self service order
- LG Electronics - Will Show CLOi robotic server
- Star Micronics America Point of sale
- Vispero Accessibility ala McDonald's
- Samsung in GRUBBRR
News 4/13/2023:
- HIMSS Healthcare Accessibility on Display in Booth 7431
- Kiosks Look Good If Properly Tweaked For Visually-Impaired from RNIB
- VISA Swipe Fees up 180% in last decade – Advocate for Reform
- New Vision Screening Kiosks being deployed in >10,000 pharmacies
- Sports Betting Kiosk & Gaming News — SuzoHapp Shortlisted
- Customer Engagement Strategy Works for Employees Too
- VCOM – Down History Lane and Convenience Stores & Mega Project in 2001
- ANSI Draft Roadmap Released for Comment
- Smart City Kiosk News – New Peerless-AV double-sided Outdoor
- Farmers Fridge Robotic Food Vending – Much Like Cannabis Machine
- Kiosks – What are they (and what they are not)
- Amazon Self Checkout & DropOff – Whole Foods
- Kiosk Receipt Printers FAQ – Native or Cloud?
- Kiosk ROI – A Look at RTN Framework
- Full list of news
- AV posts on AVIXA
For more information contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/.
Since 1996 for 27 years. For a list of all verticals visit The Industry Group.
Thanks to the companies whose support makes this possible.
