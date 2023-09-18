Kiosk Industry September 2023

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association, Our features — IAAPA is coming up for us and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense. In January we are at NRF and are an official sponsor of the NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone. We have two full conference passes to give away for free.

We have a writeup by beststocks.com on how to profit from consumer-centric self-service. It's a good article and kiosk industry is referenced.

Finally, new entries on Best Offer inventory. Thirty top of the line telehealth units with vitals. Also a large quantity of Crane BNR cash recyclers. Seller will take best offer. Normally on-sale for $4K each.

Restaurant News -- new digital-only Whataburger just opened in Austin. Also a nice case study with Aramark.

ADA -- HHS issued NPRM on proposed changes to Section 504 rules. It appears to mainly affect telehealth, thin clients, chromebooks, websites of course as well as mobile apps. There is some kiosk but not much. They are looking forward to December 2023 and the new guidelines from the U.S. Access Board. We have a couple of new and updated posts by TPGi that are not to be missed.

