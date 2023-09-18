Kiosk Industry September 2023

News provided by

Kiosk Manufacturer Association

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association, Our features — IAAPA is coming up for us and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense. In January we are at NRF and are an official sponsor of the NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone. We have two full conference passes to give away for free.

We have a writeup by beststocks.com on how to profit from consumer-centric self-service. It's a good article and kiosk industry is referenced.

Finally, new entries on Best Offer inventory. Thirty top of the line telehealth units with vitals. Also a large quantity of Crane BNR cash recyclers. Seller will take best offer. Normally on-sale for $4K each.

Restaurant News -- new digital-only Whataburger just opened in Austin. Also a nice case study with Aramark.

ADA -- HHS issued NPRM on proposed changes to Section 504 rules. It appears to mainly affect telehealth, thin clients, chromebooks, websites of course as well as mobile apps. There is some kiosk but not much. They are looking forward to December 2023 and the new guidelines from the U.S. Access Board. We have a couple of new and updated posts by TPGi that are not to be missed.

News 9/15/2023:

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 27 years (three years to go before we retire). For all verticals, visit The Industry Group.

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner
[email protected]

MULTIMEDIA:

KMA LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0918-s2p-kmalogoblk-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Also from this source

Kiosk Industry News August 2023

Kiosk Industry July 2023 - ADA, PMS, and Biometrics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.