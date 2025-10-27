KIOSK Information Systems to Relocate Headquarters to Thornton, Colorado

KIOSK Information Systems announces plans to relocate its headquarters and operations to a new facility in Thornton, Co. Post this

The new facility represents a major investment in Colorado's business community and positions KIOSK for continued growth as demand for self-service automation rapidly expands across retail, healthcare, transportation, government, and other industries.

"Our roots have been in Colorado for more than 30 years, and we are excited to begin this next chapter in Thornton," said Kim Kenney, CEO of KIOSK Information Systems. "This move is about creating a space that will fuel innovation, provide room for our growing workforce, and reinforce our commitment to investing right here in the Denver metro community."

"Our new headquarters represents more than just a new building — it's a platform for the next decade of growth," added Tu Du, Chief Operating Officer. "By consolidating all of our operations under one roof, we will unlock new levels of collaboration, accelerate innovation, and position KIOSK to scale more efficiently as we deliver the next generation of self-service solutions to our global customers."

KIOSK's new headquarters will unite design, engineering, manufacturing, and support teams in a modern environment that encourages creativity and collaboration. The expanded space will enable the company to increase production capacity, support new customer programs, and continue providing high-quality jobs that strengthen the local economy.

With more than 300,000 kiosks deployed worldwide, KIOSK is recognized as a global leader in self-service automation. As part of Posiflex Group, a global leader in AIoT and point-of-service technology, KIOSK benefits from deep global resources, supply chain strength, and technology synergies that enhance its ability to deliver innovative automation solutions to customers worldwide.

KIOSK worked closely with the City of Thornton's Economic Development and City Development teams to ensure a smooth transition, streamlined approvals, and a successful relocation.

"We are thrilled to welcome KIOSK to Thornton," said Mayor Jan Kulmann. "Their decision to relocate their headquarters here is a testament to Thornton's growing reputation as a hub for innovation, technology, and advanced manufacturing. This investment will bring high-quality jobs, support our local economy, and further strengthen Thornton's position as a place where companies can thrive."

Jenni Hall, Director of Community & Economic Development with Adams County, added, "Adams County is delighted to welcome KIOSK Information Systems to the community! Their spirit of innovation and commitment to elevating the customer service experience align beautifully with our core values, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and development for years to come."

The relocation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, with KIOSK working closely with local partners to ensure a seamless transition for employees and customers.

About KIOSK Information Systems, Inc.

Founded and headquartered in Colorado for more than 30 years, KIOSK Information Systems, Inc. is a Posiflex Group company and a leading provider of self-service automation solutions for Fortune 500 companies and innovative partners worldwide. With expertise spanning design, manufacturing, software integration, and global support, KIOSK delivers solutions that enhance customer experiences across retail, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, government, and beyond.

For more information, visit www.kiosk.com.

About Posiflex Group

Posiflex Group is a global leader in Commercial AIoT platforms powered by smart Online-to-Offline (O2O) and scenario-defined Embedded Appliance Solutions. Anchored by three brands—Posiflex (a global top 5 POS and kiosk brand), Portwell (an Embedded Foundry for AIoT Edge Compute), and KIOSK Information Systems (KIS) (a leader in managed self-service automation)—the Group shares a mission to enable optimized productivity and superior customer journeys across the connected world.

About the City of Thornton

The City of Thornton, home to more than 155,000 residents, is a vibrant and growing community just north of Denver. Known for its welcoming neighborhoods, expanding job opportunities, and scenic parks, Thornton offers a unique balance of urban amenities and suburban charm. The city remains committed to fostering a thriving business environment and an exceptional quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Visit www.thorntonco.gov for more information.

SOURCE KIOSK Information Systems