Kiosk Machine Industry July 2024

Jul 16, 2024, 06:00 ET
WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Manufacturer Association had a nice surprise finding new ultra-slim LCDs for wayfinding (59mm mounted - well under ADA limit of 101), see post below & yes we have pricing. Robots show up with Miso and Flippy. We have added 15 electronic locker configurations. Trade shows are still in swing. Free passes and invites apply to restaurant operators.
Here is our list.
- RetailNOW 2024 Jul28 RSPA - many of our members will be there
- EPIC User Conference 8/19 - many of our members will be there
- FSTEC Sept #1009 -- we have three demos. We are next to TOAST
- CREATE Oct Nashville - see the Digizine and register
- IAAPA Nov #5727 - 10x20 with 4 demos
- NRF NYC #1602 -- usual spot with three demos
- InfoComm -- nice wrap by LG Business (15 awards). 22Miles 2 awards for AI Wayfinding
Feature
Amusement Parks. The typical park has ticketing terminals, digital signage screens and probably 30 restaurants. Mostly unattended self-service which is what we do. Six Flags closed their merger with Cedar Fair on July 1st. There are now 42 parks. Our post includes relevant merger info, pictures, plus a very nice letter from the CTO praising one of our members for the exceptional partnership.
Most Popular:
- Six Flags Cedar Fair News – Merger and Ticket Kiosks
- Robot Restaurant CaliExpress by Flippy
- Vending Machine Ammo – Grocery Stores Will Try Anything
- Ultra Slim Wayfinding Touchscreen Wallmount – Deep Dive
Posts
- LG InfoComm Awards
- Self Checkout Improvement – A Payment Perspective
- Walmart Theft Self Checkout – A Closer Look
- Walmart Removing Self Checkout – Fact Check
- Delivery Robot and Server Robot by LG Business at HITEC Announced
- Convenience Store Kiosks
Online Databases Free To Browse
- For Sale – New, Used and Best Offer
- Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)
- China Kiosk Companies [vetted]
Contact [email protected] with questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.
